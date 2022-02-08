Bermuda Streamlines COVID Protocols for International Arrivals
Officials in Bermuda announced updated COVID-19 protocols designed to streamline the process for vaccinated travelers visiting the island.
Starting on March 7, Bermuda’s new guidelines will require all visitors to show proof of current vaccination status and a negative coronavirus test result taken within two days of arrival.
In addition, tourists will need to complete the Travelers Authorization form with vaccination and testing information 24-48 hours before arrival. No further testing will be required upon arrival.
“We welcome visitors from around the world with travel guidelines that ensure their safety as well as their convenience, and our updated protocols will make visiting Bermuda even easier,” Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Charles H. Jeffers II said. “Our hotels and local businesses are open with the Bermudian hospitality for which we are known. There's never been a better time to visit.”
If a visitor’s country of origin requires a test to return, Bermuda will automatically schedule and provide return testing to travelers. Up-to-date vaccination status is defined as having received a second dose within six months or three doses of an approved vaccine.
For all coronavirus updates and requirements, check out Bermuda’s official website.
“Due to the overwhelming response, we have seen to our recent Pink Sale promotion, we are extending this special offer for savings of up to 50 percent if booked before February 20,” Bermuda Tourism Authority Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Douglas Trueblood said. “People are ready to travel, and Bermuda is eager to welcome them back.”
Earlier this month, the Bermuda Tourism Authority named Amy Moynihan director of global communications and partnerships, responsible for leading the tourism agency’s media relations and partnerships. Moynihan will be based in New York.
