Riviera Nayarit Reports Minimal Damage After Hurricane Nora
Destination & Tourism Riviera Nayarit Patrick Clarke August 30, 2021
Mexico's Riviera Nayarit emerged from Hurricane Nora relatively unscathed and remains ready to host tourists, officials announced on Monday.
According to the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau's Managing Director Marc Murphy, the storm did not cause any major damage to local hotel and tourism services for the most part.
Citing a report from the hotel associations of Banderas Bay, Compostela and San Blas, the destination described any damage as "minimal," detailing things like fallen trees and trash on beaches caused by rain and strong winds.
As the storm continues moving northwest along Mexico's Pacific Coast, however, federal and local authorities in the region continue to keep preventative measures in place. The hotel zone is also being monitored closely, with properties following prevention protocols, according to tourism officials.
For the time being, visitors should continue to exercise extreme caution in the region and stay alert to any new announcements made by authorities.
Both citizens and tourists are being asked to comply with any red flag warnings at local beaches, avoid entrances to rivers and streams which remain closed until further notice and call 911 in the event of an emergency.
