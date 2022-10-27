Rustic Glamping in Queretaro, Mexico
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera October 27, 2022
When we go out, we want to enjoy ourselves in a big way, experience everything new to know, and be amazed by the details that make the difference.
Going camping is one of those activities that can be done as a family, with friends, or as a couple. However, not everyone enjoys all that an outdoor trip with only the stars for shelter has to offer.
Insects, inclement weather, and complications in meeting basic needs such as personal hygiene are just some of the inconveniences of camping.
Of course, for many, this is not an impediment. On the contrary, it is a bonus in any adventure, almost a necessity to enjoy the outing. For those for whom camping outdoors is more torture than fun, there is an excellent option: glamping.
Glamping is a mix between luxury and connection with nature. It comes from "glamorous" and "camping," as you would imagine. It's about lodging in the middle of nature but with the comforts and luxuries of a hotel. It is sustainable and eco-friendly tourism taken and cared for with the facilities of luxury hotels.
It can be taken as a luxury vacation, waking up surrounded by nature most comfortably. There are several ways to do glamping. This depends on the ecosystem of the destination. It can be from a desert to a jungle or an island. The point will be to reconnect with the natural environment with glamour. Now, if you are looking for glamping destinations in Queretaro, just two hours away from Mexico City, here are some options for you to consider.
A Private Lodging
Glamping is a terrific alternative that gives you the best of nature without sacrificing comfort.
Nestled in semi-desert soils, these glamping sites are a complete lodging option for you. Just 10 minutes from the town of Bernal, this unusual campground becomes a perfect meeting point for you, your family, or a couple.
These sites have a jacuzzi, and three have pools, making for a more personalized experience.
With a capacity of two to four people in each glamping, the feeling of intimacy is preserved while enjoying a cozy and immersive space. Its proximity to the town of Bernal also makes it very accessible to eat out, or enjoy the local activities, without missing out on experiencing the unique atmosphere of these luxury campsites.
The space in which they are positioned is highly respected, and they are not invasive to the environment, making your stay in the surroundings of La Peña feel more genuine.
Safety and Comfort
Relaxed Glamping in Bernal is the perfect destination for those who prefer to take comfort and adventure hand in hand.
Its hexagonal shapes give it identity, and the panoramic view of the back of the Pena is a unique image that no other lodging in the area has.
You don't have to worry about unforeseen events because the site has 24-hour security; it is also pet-friendly, ideal for you and your four-legged friend to explore the trails created among biznagas, mesquites and bushes.
Not to mention that they are the perfect setting for a romantic weekend, in a package with dinner and decoration that the Cool Glamping staff puts together for you.
Dare to live a different camping night, where pampering yourself and having a good time are your only priorities, leaving the city's stress behind.
It opened in August 2021. Situated in San Miguel de Allende, within 3.9 km of the Sanctuary of Atotonilco and 8 km of the Historic Museum of San Miguel de Allende, ZenZontle GlampingSMA By Rotamundos features accommodation with a garden and free Wi-Fi as well as free private parking for guests who drive. Boasting room service, this property also provides guests with a terrace. A continental breakfast is available each morning at ZenZontle GlampingSMA By Rotamundos.
The nearest airport is Del Bajio International Airport, 71 km from ZenZontle GlampingSMA By Rotamundos. The hotel offers family rooms and rooms are fitted with a shared bathroom equipped with a shower. Church of St. Michael the Archangel is 8 km from the accommodation, while the Public library is 8 km from the property.
Bed and Breakfast
Set in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, only 10 minutes from the Historic Museum of San Miguel de Allende and the Saint Michael Archangel Parrish, Casa Contenta is a rustic-style property with a BBQ area in the garden. The accommodations boast a Mexican-style décor, and some rooms have a seating area that guests can use to relax.
The available amenities include a TV set. The full bathrooms have hand-painted tiles and a shower. The equipped kitchen is public, and all guests are invited to use it. The surroundings also offer various restaurants, and guests can explore eateries. Some famous San Miguel de Allende activities include hiking, exploring this colonial town, or riding a bicycle.
