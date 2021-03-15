Saint Lucia Travel Roadshows Spotlight Destination Wonders
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 15, 2021
Saint Lucia’s amazing natural wonders, distinctive resorts and array of activities are the focus of three virtual roadshows from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on March 23 and 30 and April 6.
The events are designed for U.S. and Canadian travel advisors and timed to support summer bookings for the destination following “a significant increase in new flights this summer,” with the recent introduction of new nonstop flights to Saint Lucia from three major U.S. cities.
Hosted live by SLTA’s sales team in Saint Lucia, the online events will recreate a fam trip experience, covering Saint Lucia travel components from the island’s stunning natural landscape including the Pitons UNESCO World Heritage site, to its diverse hotels and resorts to an array of distinctive island activities.
The presentations will also feature Saint Lucia representatives who will offer updated information and answers questions from participants. American Airlines will offer new nonstop flights to Saint Lucia this summer from Dallas and New York, while JetBlue will offer new service to the destination from Newark, N.J.
“Travel advisors are vital to our business and they are true partners,” said Richard Moss, SLTA’s senior sales manager. “Our global roadshow is a complete immersion in our product, a fun and informative Saint Lucian experience from the comfort of home or work.”
Participating Saint Lucia hotel and resort properties include Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain, Bay Gardens Resorts, Blue Sky Luxury Villas, BodyHoliday & Rendezvous, Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa & Serenity at Coconut Bay, Ladera Resort, Stonefield Villa Resort, Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort, The Landings Resort and Spa, Ti Kaye Resort and Spa and Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort. Tour operator Island Routes is also participating in the roadshows.
