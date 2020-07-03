San Miguel de Allende in Mexico Receives ‘Safe Travels’ Stamp of Approval
Destination & Tourism Lauren Bowman July 03, 2020
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico has been rated as traveler’s favorite city in the world by Travel + Leisure multiple years in a row.
Now travelers can feel comforted in knowing that the “Heart of Mexico” is also a safe place to visit following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city has implemented numerous health and safety protocols in a phased reopening which began on June 1st.
UK Reopens to International Travelers, But Not AmericansDestination & Tourism
Puerto Rico Outlines Plan to Reopen to Travelers on July 15Destination & Tourism
Saint Lucia to Introduce New Travel ProtocolsDestination & Tourism
Costa Extends Suspension of Cruising Until August 15Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
These measures were developed in accordance with health and government officials and require all businesses to undergo a ‘free but mandatory’ certification. The city’s diligent effort has been rewarded by the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) “Safe Travels” seal of endorsement.
“San Miguel de Allende’s infrastructure has been working proactively to ensure the wellness of our residents and future visitors and making many sacrifices to contain this pandemic and working with health officials to ensure that all international requirements are met,” said Mayor Villarreal García in a statement. “Obtaining the WTTC’s ‘Safe Travels’ stamp endorses this work and reaffirms that San Miguel de Allende is properly ready in terms of sanitation.”
Restaurants, hotels, cultural centers and more have undergone the city’s “Health First” certification program which provides detailed information for cleanliness practices and training courses for staff.
Currently, hotels and resorts still remain closed to tourists, but the phased re-opening plans call for July 15th as the date to start welcoming back guests.
Visitors are expected to show no signs of COVID-19 and adhere to any new procedures as set by the government to further reduce the spread of the virus.
“We take our place in the world seriously, as you do when you are with us,” said Mayor Luis Alberto Villarreal García. “With these efforts, we confirm San Miguel de Allende as a leading destination.”
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS