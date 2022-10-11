Saudi Arabia Hosts WTTC Global Summit This November
Destination & Tourism Saudi Arabia Janeen Christoff October 11, 2022
Saudi Arabia is hosting the upcoming 22nd World Travel and Tourism (WTTC) Global Summit.
This event, held in Riyadh, will see industry leaders meeting with key government representatives with the goal of driving support for the travel and tourism sector’s ongoing recovery, moving it to a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future, according to the WTTC.
In choosing to hold the event in the Kingdom, the WTTC noted Saudi Arabia's global approach to ‘redesign tourism.'
At the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Julia Simpson, WTTC President and CEO said: “Since the very beginning, when the pandemic brought international travel to an almost complete standstill, Saudi Arabia has shown its total commitment to our sector, ensuring it has remained at the forefront of the global agenda. It has been instrumental in leading the recovery of a sector which is critical to economies, jobs and livelihoods around the world. For that, we are grateful and want to recognize their incredible efforts by bringing the Global Travel & Tourism sector to the Kingdom next year.”
Research shows that travelers are interested in visiting the Middle East with tourism in the region projected to grow by approximately 27 percent in 2022, ahead of Europe and Latin America.
The event, which will take place from November 28 to December 1, 2022, will include a lineup of speakers, including Arnold Donald, Chair, World Travel & Tourism Council & Vice Chair of the Board, Carnival, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Simpson and more.
Sessions include "Travel Is a Solution for the Economy," "Travel Is a Solution for the Planet," "Travel Is a Solution for Enriched Livelihoods," "Travel Is an Enabler Through Technology and Innovation" and "Buiding Our Future Together."
“We look forward to our 22nd Global Summit later this year in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to mark the next chapter in the sector’s ongoing recovery," said Simpson at the close of the most recent Global Summit, held this spring in Manila.
"We are excited to welcome the world to experience the excitement and the energy of Saudi. We promise you that the next summit will be fresh, inspiring, and rewarding," said Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of the Saudi Tourism Authority.
To register for the WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh or to find out more information on the event, visit WTTC.org.
