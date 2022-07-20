Singapore Tourism Board Launches SingapoReunions Campaign
Beginning this month, Singapore Tourism Board is launching the SingapoReunions Offers, which includes packages at hotels and resorts in Singapore and Sentosa Island to encourage family reunions and other groups to visit the unique island.
Partners include Far East Hospitality, Pan Pacific Hotels Group and Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa, Singapore; all partners are offering different perks for group bookings, available for booking now through December, 2022 for travel through the end of the year.
One such package is the PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore’s Hearty Eats, Restful Stays package, which includes breakfast and dinner for two each day at Peppermint, the hotel’s farm-to-table dining concept offering international fare, along with free Wi-Fi and a choice between an Urban Deluxe Room and a Lifestyle Premier Room.
For the ultimate luxury stay, The Clan Hotel offers some of the best and personalized service, with a Clan Keeper, or in-house adviser, to assist throughout the duration of a guest’s stay, nightly turndown service featuring a calming blend of tea and a wide variety of cultural experiences and tours, such as a culinary class, brewery tour and more.
Guests who book a 7-night stay or longer can enjoy the SingapoReunions package with a complimentary brewery tour or culinary class, $100 dining credit at the hotel and complimentary transfer from the airport to the hotel upon arrival.
“With many of us not getting to see our loved ones or meet new friends in person these last few years, Singapore is the perfect place for everyone to unplug from technology and reconnect on a human level,” said Rachel Loh, Senior Vice President at Singapore Tourism Board, Americas. “With travel restrictions lifted, dozens of reimagined attractions and experiences, and incredible packages offered, there’s never been a better time to meet and vacation in Singapore with your friends and loved ones.”
