Six Last Minute Thanksgiving Getaways
November 06, 2019
With Thanksgiving a mere three weeks away, there’s no time like the present to finalize holiday plans.
For the eternal procrastinators (insert raised hand here) it’s not too late to schedule a festive holiday escape. Whether you’re hoping to luxuriate in warmer weather or indulge in an authentic feast, albeit one that you do not have to prepare, there are plenty of options. Here’s a closer look at just some of the choices around the country for a last-minute Thanksgiving week vacation.
Dream South Beach, Miami, Florida
Travelers dreaming of escaping cold weather this Thanksgiving may want to head to Miami’s famed Collins Avenue, where Dream South Beach is prepared to help you cure the winter blues.
With its contemporary guestrooms, Shala Spa, and two highly acclaimed dining and nightlife venues, the property makes for a relaxing and indulgent getaway.
While on property be sure to explore Naked Taco, the hotel’s cheeky restaurant serving inventive Mexican fare and HIGHBAR, a playful 1970s-themed rooftop lounge that includes an infinity pool and Atlantic Ocean views.
Guests looking to be the envy of all of their friends in cold climates can rent Instagrammable floats by Big Mouth from the hotel’s newest CFO — Chief Float Officer, that is. Float shapes include everything from a taco to a watermelon and a seashell.
W New York - Downtown, New York
Just in time for the cool weather, W New York - Downtown has launched its pop-up, Coconut Lounge, designed to encapsulate a playful summer paradise through December 2019.
To provide a blast of tropical fun, the transformed terrace of the New York City property will be enclosed in November, allowing festivities to continue even amid the cooler months.
The new lounge, overlooking WTC, offers a menu of tropically-inspired and large-format cocktails.
The hotel is located near Brookfield Place and the seasonal Fulton Stall Market pop-up, making holiday shopping will be a breeze.
For a truly American Thanksgiving, take the nearby ferry to check out the Statue of Liberty while staying at the hotel.
Eastwind Hotel & Bar, Windham, New York
Visit Upstate New York and bunk at the Eastwind Hotel & Bar for an over-the-top Thanksgiving supper.
Eastwind offers a ‘glamping' getaway filled with outdoor adventures, cozy Saturday evening suppers, outdoor yoga, craft cocktails and vintage games in the Salon, and more.
The boutique hotel is set against the stunning backdrop of Windham Mountain and offers 19 accommodations including Lushna Cabins (wooden A-frame huts) for a chic and cozy retreat offering down-to-earth luxury in an intimate setting.
Hutton Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee
Want to travel like a rock star this Thanksgiving? Look no further than Hutton Hotel in Nashville’s renowned West End neighborhood, which is steps from the heart of Music Row.
Offering luxe southern-style hospitality, 247 sophisticated guestrooms, suites, and three elegantly appointed signature suites, the lifestyle hotel’s rooms are designed to provide guests with residential comfort and a rock-and-roll edge.
Hutton Hotel also notably just launched a partnership with Fender providing guests with the opportunity to learn an instrument of their choice or hone their existing skills with state-of-the-art equipment and technology as a free amenity in the comfort of their room.
Travelers seeking the quintessential Nashville experience won’t have to stray far. The property’s onsite 5,000-square foot cocktail lounge and entertainment venue, Analog, provides a myriad of live performances and distinct drinks.
On Thanksgiving, Nashville visitors and locals alike can skip the cooking and enjoy more time with family and friends by indulging in a Southern Comfort-filled menu at Mane & Rye Dinerant, located inside Hutton Hotel.
The restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe dine-in menu with festive dishes such as butternut squash and apple bisque, vegetarian pot pie, cornbread turkey stuffing, and pumpkin bourbon cheesecake.
Motif Seattle, Seattle, Washington
Located on the 5th floor of the chic, boutique hotel, Motif Seattle, Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails is offering up a Thanksgiving menu that will have you rethinking plans to spend hours cooking...
Instead, book a room at Motif Seattle, relax and eat. Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails restaurant offers a true social experience featuring a spacious outdoor patio, fireplaces, ping pong tables and more.
Enjoy family-style appetizers including the basics from warm bread with whipped butter and sea salt, to the over-the-top cheese ball with house-made butter crackers and crudité.
Dinner items include the famous Thanksgiving turkey, pumpkin and ricotta ravioli with brown butter sauce and pecorino or rib roast with horseradish and jus.
Most importantly, the dessert - Motif is offering pumpkin pie with vanilla whip, warm apple pie ala mode, and banana cream pie.
The Resort at Pelican Hill, Newport Beach, California
If you're looking for an extraordinary Thanksgiving feast, The Resort at Pelican Hill has you covered.
The resort is celebrating Thanksgiving from dawn to dusk –– whether you want to hang by the pool, go to brunch or have a fancy feast, Pelican Hill has it all.
