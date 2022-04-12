Last updated: 12:47 PM ET, Tue April 12 2022

Space Tourism Company Space Perspective Unveils World's First Space Lounge

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 12, 2022

Exterior of Spaceship Neptune, Space Perspective's first space capsule. (photo via Space Perspective)

Space Perspective, a space tourism company, has unveiled the interior of its Spaceship Neptune Space Lounge.

As the only carbon-neutral, zero-emission travel method in space, the interior of the Spaceship Neptune is designed with modern finishings from sustainable materials. A bar, 360-degree panoramic windows, and even a restroom make the interior feel more like a lounge than a capsule in space.

Interior of the Spaceship Neptune's Space Lounge, with comfortable reclining seats, a bar and even a restroom. (photo via Space Perspective)

Space Perspective is pioneering less expensive space tourism than other privately owned space travel companies, and it uses a SpaceBalloon to aid its ascent out of the atmosphere instead of relying on rocket fuel. This makes it a safe, effortless journey that ends in a descent and splash-down in the sea, where they’ll be picked up by ship.

Guests will be able to enjoy two hours gliding above the Earth in Spaceship Neptune, enjoying food and beverage service, the lounge’s deep reclining seats and the capsule’s own WiFi, all with the ability to walk around and take selfies! Those interested can take a virtual tour of the Space Lounge here.

Spaceship Neptune's Space Lounge will offer food and beverage service during its two-hour sojourn. (photo via Space Perspective)

“The welcoming comfort and calm of the exhilarating Space Lounge experience offer travelers the opportunity to take phenomenal pictures, be educated via our expert pilot and interactive content, enjoy once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences and of course simply soak up the 360-degree views,” said Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Experience Officer Jayne Poynter. “Our deliberate design process results in a configuration that enables individual contemplation of our extraordinary planet, while inviting a sense of shared experience between our Space Explorers that will create bonds lasting a lifetime.”

Guests can get as cozy as they like during the morning spaceflight. (photo via Space Perspective)

Space Perspective also welcomes hospitality and entertainment entrepreneur David Grutman to their team as Experience Curator, who will share his expertise throughout the entire experience, from pre-departure to post-landing.

Commercial flights are expected to begin in late 2024; the first year of flights have been completely booked, but the company is taking reservations for the future. Tickets are $125,000 per person, with a booking deposit beginning at $1,000.

