Space Tourism Company Space Perspective Unveils World's First Space Lounge
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz April 12, 2022
Space Perspective, a space tourism company, has unveiled the interior of its Spaceship Neptune Space Lounge.
As the only carbon-neutral, zero-emission travel method in space, the interior of the Spaceship Neptune is designed with modern finishings from sustainable materials. A bar, 360-degree panoramic windows, and even a restroom make the interior feel more like a lounge than a capsule in space.
Space Perspective is pioneering less expensive space tourism than other privately owned space travel companies, and it uses a SpaceBalloon to aid its ascent out of the atmosphere instead of relying on rocket fuel. This makes it a safe, effortless journey that ends in a descent and splash-down in the sea, where they’ll be picked up by ship.
Guests will be able to enjoy two hours gliding above the Earth in Spaceship Neptune, enjoying food and beverage service, the lounge’s deep reclining seats and the capsule’s own WiFi, all with the ability to walk around and take selfies! Those interested can take a virtual tour of the Space Lounge here.
“The welcoming comfort and calm of the exhilarating Space Lounge experience offer travelers the opportunity to take phenomenal pictures, be educated via our expert pilot and interactive content, enjoy once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences and of course simply soak up the 360-degree views,” said Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Experience Officer Jayne Poynter. “Our deliberate design process results in a configuration that enables individual contemplation of our extraordinary planet, while inviting a sense of shared experience between our Space Explorers that will create bonds lasting a lifetime.”
Space Perspective also welcomes hospitality and entertainment entrepreneur David Grutman to their team as Experience Curator, who will share his expertise throughout the entire experience, from pre-departure to post-landing.
Commercial flights are expected to begin in late 2024; the first year of flights have been completely booked, but the company is taking reservations for the future. Tickets are $125,000 per person, with a booking deposit beginning at $1,000.
For more information, please click here.
