St. Bart's New Hospitality and Culinary Developments for 2021
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 23, 2021
St. Barts, well-known as one of the most luxurious destinations in the Caribbean, is currently closed to travelers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean that prospecting travelers don’t have anything to look forward to.
In fact, St. Barts is getting ready to invite travelers back to the island with new luxury hotels and resorts, as well as brilliant new restaurants that feature Michelin-starred chefs.
The Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth overlooks Marigot Bay and will reopen in the spring of 2021 under the Rosewood brand.
Hotel Manapany is an incredible eco-lodge known for spacious villas and suites, as well as its open-air restaurant and new surfing school.
Hôtel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf opened last year and offers guests a secluded escape. Here you’ll find the Fouquet's Saint-Barth, where three-Michelin-starred chef Pierre Gagnaire creates incredible Caribbean-style dishes.
Hotel Christopher has undergone a renovation after the hurricanes of 2017 and has reopened with three new villas, the Sisley Spa and the new Christo restaurant, which features sustainably sourced food.
St. Bart’s also has a wealth of incredible new eateries, such as L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Restaurant. Joël Robuchon has received more Michelin stars than anyone else in the world, and his new restaurant will feature multiple stories of dining options, complete with a restaurant, pastry shop, tea room, bakery and caterer.
Last but not least is the Sin Garden, where Marine Urbain and Djordje Varda combine the love for art with their passion for dessert.
