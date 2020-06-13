St. Barts Set to Reopen on June 22
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 13, 2020
Another Caribbean island is reopening for tourists.
St. Barts will welcome visitors again starting Monday, June 22, the same day that St Barts Gustav III Airport reopens for international travel.
In a statement released by Bruno Magras, President of the Territorial Council in St. Barts, it was noted that “life on the island has returned to normal. Island beaches are open without restrictions, restaurants and boutiques are operating as usual, houses of worship are open and holding services, and nautical activities as well as the other services to which you are accustomed are being provided as usual.”
However, there is a restriction for travelers.
The French government agreed to reopen St Barts to non-residents provided visitors take what is known as an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and produce a negative test result 72 hours before arriving on the island.
If visitors find it difficult to get such a test before leaving, they will be asked to be tested within 24 hours of arrival on St. Barts – and then quarantine for a day for until test results come back. Magras said it “will take less than 24 hours to be released.”
If you plan on staying on St. Barts for more than seven days, you must also agree to be tested again on the seventh day.
Any positive result from a coronavirus test will result in a visitor being moved to a quarantine center on the island.
