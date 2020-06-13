Last updated: 12:44 PM ET, Sat June 13 2020

St. Barts Set to Reopen on June 22

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli June 13, 2020

Anse des Flamands in St Barts, French West Indies
PHOTO: Anse des Flamands in St Barts, French West Indies. (photo via cdwheatley/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Another Caribbean island is reopening for tourists.

St. Barts will welcome visitors again starting Monday, June 22, the same day that St Barts Gustav III Airport reopens for international travel.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Travelers walking through a terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Optimistic Americans Booking Summer Vacations

Features & Advice
Cancun

Cancun Travel: Flights From US to Cancun International Airport...

Destination & Tourism
Delta Air Lines Boeing 737

American and Delta Reactivate Planes as Summer Takes Off

Airlines & Airports
A high-speed train

gallery icon 8 Ways Train Travel Has Changed Amid COVID-19

In a statement released by Bruno Magras, President of the Territorial Council in St. Barts, it was noted that “life on the island has returned to normal. Island beaches are open without restrictions, restaurants and boutiques are operating as usual, houses of worship are open and holding services, and nautical activities as well as the other services to which you are accustomed are being provided as usual.”

However, there is a restriction for travelers.

The French government agreed to reopen St Barts to non-residents provided visitors take what is known as an RT-PCR COVID-19 test and produce a negative test result 72 hours before arriving on the island.

If visitors find it difficult to get such a test before leaving, they will be asked to be tested within 24 hours of arrival on St. Barts – and then quarantine for a day for until test results come back. Magras said it “will take less than 24 hours to be released.”

If you plan on staying on St. Barts for more than seven days, you must also agree to be tested again on the seventh day.

Any positive result from a coronavirus test will result in a visitor being moved to a quarantine center on the island.

For more information on St. Barts

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Cancun

Cancun Travel: Flights From US to Cancun International Airport...

gallery icon 6 Spectacular Off-the-Beaten Path Road Trip Destinations

How The Bahamas Is Preparing to Reopen for Tourism

What Travelers Can Expect When Arriving in Alaska

Los Angeles Reopens for Tourism

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS