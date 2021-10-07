Last updated: 02:35 PM ET, Thu October 07 2021

St. Kitts & Nevis Reduces Travel Requirements for Vaccinated Foreign Visitors

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti October 07, 2021

The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis.
The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/BriBar)

St. Kitts and Nevis has just reduced its ‘Vacation in Place’ quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated foreign arrivals from four days to 24 hours, effective immediately.

Since May 29, only fully vaccinated international travelers are being granted entry into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Children under the age of 18 who are accompanying their vaccinated parents or guardians are exempt from the requirement. The travel requirements that had previously been announced for non-vaccinated travelers are considered null and void.

To be considered fully vaccinated, at least 14 days must have elapsed since the traveler received his or her final dose of an approved vaccine protocol: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Sinovac. Mixing of approved vaccines is also now accepted.

All of St. Kitts and Nevis’ other existing international travel requirements remain in effect, including the conditions that foreign visitors submit negative results from a COVID-19 PCR test taken within the 72 hours prior to travel, fill out an embarkation form and supply all other supporting documentation no later than 24 hours prior to departure.

Would-be foreign visitors are required to upload their vaccination certification and proof that they have secured a booking at a ‘Travel Approved’ hotel. Once their submissions have been reviewed and verified, travelers are issued an approval letter to enter the Federation.

International visitors will be PCR tested again (at their own cost) within 24 hours upon their arrival in the dual-island Caribbean destination and will stay at least their first full day (rather than four days, as previously mandated) at their pre-booked ‘Travel Approved’ Tourist Accommodation. Upon receipt of negative test results, travelers will be allowed to integrate fully into the Federation and move about the islands freely.

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors are also required to take an exit PCR test at their own expense at the conclusion of their stay on the islands.

The current ‘Travel Approved’ hotels for international travelers are: Four Seasons, Golden Rock Inn, Marriott Beach Club, Montpelier Plantation & Beach, Paradise Beach, Park Hyatt and Royal St. Kitts Hotel. Those who’d like to stay at a private rental home or condo must choose a property that’s been pre-approved as quarantine housing. Requests to stay at such accommodations can be submitted to info@stkittstourism.kn.

Laurie Baratti
