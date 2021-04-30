Last updated: 06:40 PM ET, Fri April 30 2021

St. Kitts & Nevis Releases Travel Requirements for Vaccinated Foreign Visitors

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti April 30, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts
PHOTO: Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis town skyline at the port. (Photo via Sean Pavone / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Today, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honorable Dr. Timothy Harris, announced a change in the nation’s travel policy toward foreign travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are arriving by air. The new rules will take effect starting May 1, 2021.

International visitors who are fully vaccinated will need to submit their official Vaccination Record Card as part of the process of completing their online authorization form, in addition to uploading their negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel and other requisite documentation.

—Travelers are considered fully vaccinated only if 14 days have passed since they received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine series (Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford) or a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

—Fully-vaccinated visitors arriving by air will be asked to “Vacation in Place” at a government-sanctioned "Travel Approved" hotel for their first nine days in the country (see list below).

—Travelers must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID-19 PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS-approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel.

—For their trip, immunized travelers should bring a copy of their negative COVID- 19 PCR test and their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof that they’ve completed their vaccine series.

—All travelers will continue to undergo health screening upon arrival at the airport, including a temperature check and health questionnaire. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms may be required to take another PCR test at their airport at their own expense (US$150).

—Fully vaccinated air travelers are free to move throughout their Travel Approved hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only.

—Fully vaccinated air travelers staying longer than nine days will be required to retest on Day 9 of their stay at their own cost (US$150). If these results are negative, they may then move freely about the country and participate in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping, etc.

—Effective May 20, 2021, fully vaccinated air travelers will be allowed to enter the destination’s sporting venues.

—Fully vaccinated air travelers will not be required to submit an exit PCR test. If a pre-departure test is still required for the country of destination, the PCR test will be taken 72 hours prior to departure.

Travel Approved hotels for international travelers are:

–Four Seasons

–Golden Rock Inn

–Marriott Vacation Beach Club

–Montpelier Plantation & Beach

–Paradise Beach

–Park Hyatt

–Royal St. Kitts Hotel

–St. Kitts Marriott Resort

International travelers who are not fully vaccinated must continue to abide by the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis’ existing travel requirements.

For more information, visit stkittstourism.kn and nevisisland.com.

Laurie Baratti
