St. Martin Updates Traveler Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major October 15, 2020
Weeks after the dual-nation Caribbean island of Sint Maarten reopened the border between Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin, the latter has updated traveler protocols, including requiring visitors to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test proof within 120 hours of departure.
Saint-Martin now requires proof of a negative rt-PCR test for travelers originating from “high” or “moderate” risk countries. Visitors must complete an online health authorization application and receive approval prior to travel to St. Martin.
Under local health and safety protocols, mask-wearing is mandatory from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. in public areas. St. Martin bars, restaurants and shops must close by midnight at the latest. Social distancing measures are also required and mask-wearing is mandatory in closed establishments.
Additionally, inter-island ferry service between St. Martin and nearby Anguilla are suspended until November 1, while service to another nearby Caribbean island nation, St. Barthelemy, are being maintained.
“Tourism professionals are doing everything they can to offer [travelers] optimal hospitality while respecting current sanitary regulations,” said Sint Maarten Tourism Bureau officials in a statement.
