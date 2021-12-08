Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Wed December 08 2021

Stars Coming Back to Las Vegas as John Legend Is Latest To Announce New Residency

PHOTO: Las Vegas Skyline at Dusk (photo via welcomia / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Las Vegas skyline at dusk. (photo via welcomia / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Another reason to confirm that Las Vegas is back, or pretty close to it: major, A-list entertainers are flocking to the city to appear for concerts and, lately, lengthy residencies.

The newest announcement comes from 12-time Grammy winner John Legend, who will begin a residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater starting April 2022 through October, according to music industry bible Billboard Magazine.

The residency, entitled ‘Love in Las Vegas,’ will be a limited engagement with just 24 shows scheduled over the four months, but Legend told Billboard his fans won’t be shortchanged.

“The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective,” he said. “A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years. We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalogue, my whole career summed up in a performance.”

Ironically, Legend said he got the idea to do his own residency when he attended one of the final shows performed by friend and fellow judge on ‘The Voice,’ Gwen Stefani, as she closed out her Las Vegas residency.

Legend will be just the latest major talent to perform in Sin City. The new Resorts World Hotel that opened earlier this year set the post-pandemic bar when it hosted a residency by Michael Buble in April and May, and then announced a series of residencies from Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Celine Dion.

Underwood’s six-show run ends on Saturday, December 11. Perry takes over for eight shows, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Here dates are Dec. 29 and 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 7-8, 12 and 14-15, 2022.

Bryan appears for six shows Feb. 11-12, 16, 18-19 and 20, 2022.

And Dion had to reschedule her November run to Jan. 19-Feb. 5, 2022.

Like Dion, another worldwide superstar is coming to Las Vegas when Adele begins a 24-show, weekends-only run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in January.

Other residencies for the final three weeks of this year and for 2022 include Usher, Carlos Santana, Sting, Shania Twain and Kiss.

