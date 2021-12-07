Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Tue December 07 2021

Michael Bublé Announces Limited Engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas

Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 06, 2021

Michael Buble announces limited engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photo via Resorts World Las Vegas)

Multi-platinum, multi-Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé today announced that he will headline a limited engagement at the Las Vegas Strip's newest integrated resort, Resorts World Las Vegas. The six-show concert series, produced by AEG Presents, will kick off with the first performance on April 27, 2022.

Fans who are able to snag tickets will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the superstar performer up-close-and-personal in the intimate setting of the new, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre with 5,000-capacity seating. The production will feature Bublé’s timeless hits accompanied by a full orchestra, enhanced by cutting-edge audio and video technology to create a truly spectacular and unforgettable experience.

The six dates for 2022 are:

—April 27, 29 and 30

—May 4, 6 and 7

Tickets and a limited number of VIP ticket packages go on sale to the public starting December 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST at AXS.com and rwlasvegas.com/entertainment. However, American Express Card Members will be able to purchase presale tickets from Tuesday, December 7 at 1:00 p.m. PST through Thursday, December 9 at 10:00 p.m. PST.

"As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can't wait," remarked Bublé.

The brand-new Resorts World Theatre, which just opened on December 1 of this year, is a multi-level concert and entertainment venue designed by the award-winning international design firm, Scéno Plus. It’s a uniquely intimate concert hall, where the furthest seat is only 150 feet from the stage, the audience enjoys unobstructed sightlines, unparalleled comfort and an unmatched, immersive audio experience, thanks to more than 200 L-Acoustics speakers powered by L-ISA hyperreal technology.

For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment.

Laurie Baratti
