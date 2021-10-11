Steamboat Springs Shows Off Multimillion-Dollar Upgrades for 2021-2022 Season
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff October 11, 2021
The ski season is coming up quickly and resorts are ramping up to welcome the snow and snow sport enthusiasts.
This winter, Steamboat Springs is attracting visitors with several upgrades to the resort experience.
The resort, three hours outside of Denver, is a winter playground recognized for producing more winter Olympians than any other town in North America and for its trademark Champagne Powder.
A multi-year, multimillion-dollar project has resulted in a redefined visitor experience, including more advanced terrain, a redesigned base area and more.
There is now a new lower gondola terminal. Guests can now load onto the Steamboat Gondola at an on-slope terminal location just off of the promenade.
The area surrounding the previous Gondola Building will now be Steamboat Square, an open space for guests that will eventually feature new shops, restaurants, gathering spaces and a stage, sure to be a new hub of activity at the resort.
Furthering its commitment to sustainability, all new buildings in Steamboat Square will be LEED certified.
New flights are also coming online to make Steamboat Springs easier to visit. There are now flights to Steamboat from 16 domestic airports and on major airlines, including American, Alaska, Delta, JetBlue and United. Seasonal flights are scheduled to begin in December and are amiable through March.
While there are many upgrades travelers can take advantage of, the resort's charms remain the same. It is still one of the most family-friendly winter destinations with multi-generational activities at the Kids' Vacation Center. Visitors love its unique culinary options such as the snowcat "food truck" Taco Beast, and they can take advantage of signature events such as the Cowboy Downhill that blends its ranching roots with its skiing traditions.
