Take in the Fall Colors at Top Destinations Across the Country
Destination & Tourism Broadry October 09, 2021
The popularity of RV camping continues to be on the rise this fall as people are choosing the outdoor experience over a traditional airplane/hotel vacation. RVs and rental cabins, cottages and yurts at campground destinations across the country allow vacationers to take full advantage of fall activities and the beautiful seasonal colors, while remaining self-contained and socially distanced.
Whether you are looking for the perfect leaf-peeping road trip or seeking that cozy fire with a chill in the air, there is a fall destination for every type of traveler, camper or even glamper. Here are a few options for your next fall getaway!
Urbanna, Virginia
Bethpage Camp-Resort is a popular destination for leaf peepers searching for a relaxed coastal atmosphere while still surrounded by gorgeous fall colors. The coastal town of Urbanna is located on the Rappahannock River, in Middlesex County on Virginia’s Middle Peninsula just over an hour from Richmond, making it an easy trip for all types of travelers aspiring for that fall leaf-peeping getaway. Whether experiencing the resort in an RV or renting a cottage, guests enjoy on-site amenities like bike rentals, fishing, mini golf, a playground, and much more, as well as nearby colorful fall locations like Hoffler Creek Wildlife Preserve, Colonial Parkway Drive or First Landing State Park.
Lebanon, Pennsylvania
Hershey RV Campground is a retreat for anyone looking for a quiet fall getaway, with a chill in the air and colorful views of the great outdoors. Surrounding the campground is Memorial Lake State Park where visitors can walk the Lakeside Trail as they see the mirror image of the colorful fall leaves that reflect off the lake. Also nearby is a chance to get a bird’s eye view of the local fall colors from the Governor Dick Observation Tower. From the top of the famous tower, catch a 360-degree view of Lebanon County and the surrounding four counties, with endless fall foliage. Located on 200 acres in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, the colorful setting of Hershey RV Campground provides comfy cottage rentals and both 30 and 50 amp hookups for RVers. If the colorful scenery isn’t enough, the campground is also surrounded by popular attractions like the famous Hershey's Chocolate World, ZooAmerica and many historic Amish settlements.
Leavenworth, Washington
Leavenworth RV Campground sits east of Seattle and just up the mountain from one of the best fall destinations in America. The Bavarian-themed town of Leavenworth, WA has a rich history and plenty of ways to bring in the fall season. Leaf peeping isn’t the only highlight during the season, as the fall colors highlight activities like fishing and kayaking on Alpine Trout Lake and Otter Pond, making this northwest destination a hidden gem. With the beautiful Cascade Mountains providing the perfect backdrop to relax or enjoy numerous recreational fall activities, Leavenworth RV Campground provides spacious RV sites, cabin rentals and also five Bavarian-themed tiny houses that make up the Leavenworth Tiny House Village. The tiny "glamping" style vacation rentals come with all the comforts of home, packaged creatively in these Instagrammable accommodations.
Welches, Oregon
Mt. Hood Village RV Resort, located an hour east of Portland in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, is the crown jewel of Oregon, and the surrounding area is a prime destination for fall getaways. Along with all the fall colors, some activities to enjoy around Welches and Mt. Hood include a 27-hole golf course, more than 700 groomed hiking trails, rock climbing, bird watching, mountain biking, miniature golf, fishing and the famous Alpine Slide. The tiny adventure continues with a stay at the Mt. Hood Tiny House Village. Surrounded by gorgeous fall scenery, the village features seven rentable tiny houses, uniquely named Anderson, Atticus, Ingrid, Lincoln, Savannah, Scarlett and Zoe, all ranging from just 175 square feet to a roomy 358 square foot tiny mansion.
Park City, Kentucky
Diamond Caverns RV Resort & Golf is a 743-acre year-round RV resort ideal for families who enjoy outdoor activities like golfing, biking, hiking and taking in the nearby natural beauty of Mammoth Cave National Park, both beneath and above ground. When visiting Mammoth Cave National Park, guests are getting two national parks for the price of one. There are 300+ miles of cave passageways underground, but the thick green woodland that covers the surface of Mammoth Cave turns to a vibrant assortment of red, gold, orange and even purple foliage each fall. The resort offers 70 full hookup RV sites, tent camping and condos at the Gateway to Mammoth Cave. Whether planning a fall retreat for the whole family, with friends or just a leaf-peeping getaway for two, there's no shortage of unique activities to explore at Diamond Caverns RV Resort & Golf.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Mt. Desert Narrows Camping Resort is located less than seven miles from Acadia National Park and offers more than 200 sites including tent and RV sites, as well cottage rentals, most with beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean. With 47,000 acres of national park, Acadia is home to the highest point on the East Coast, providing spectacularly unique views of the colorful fall season. Cadillac Mountain has 45 miles of carriage roads, almost 300 yards of a sandy beach and 120 miles of hiking trails to take in all that nature has to provide. Guests of Mt. Desert Narrows can spend days exploring this colorful national park or take in the friendly atmosphere of the nearby town of Bar Harbor.
Hohenwald, Tennessee
Nestled on an 830-acre forest preserve, along the shores of a three-mile-long lake is Natchez Trace RV Campground. Offering a range of on-site amenities and nearby experiences, guests enjoy the close proximity of the historic hiking trails of the beautiful Natchez Trace Parkway. The scenic Natchez Trace Parkway provides multiple lookouts to take in the amazing fall colors of Tennessee. Visitors seeking to view the colors more closely may find a day hike along the Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail from the Garrison Creek or the Old Trace Trailhead. Whether renting themed cabins that sleep up to 8, the deluxe lodge that sleeps up to 16 or pulling up in an RV, visitors to Natchez Trace RV Campground enjoy fun onsite activities such as mini golf, pickleball, tennis, the kid’s playground and the game room.
