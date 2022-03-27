Thailand Shares Timeline for Fully Removing Travel Restrictions
March 27, 2022
Thailand’s Songkran Festival, a giant country-wide celebration held every year, could be the barometer by which officials gauge whether they continue to move forward with easing travel restrictions into the popular nation.
In an article in the Bangkok Post, Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the plethora of people who will celebrate the holiday – and the number of cases that result from it – will determine how Thailand reacts to tourism.
"Thailand started like a rabbit, running quickly last year as we reopened to visitors. We cannot let the country fall behind as many nations are opening borders and have fewer restrictions than us," Ratchakitprakarn told the newspaper.
Thailand announced last week that starting April 1, any tourist who is already vaccinated will not have to submit to a COVID-19 test before entering Thailand.
Visitors will still have to take an RT-PCR test once they arrive in Thailand and give themselves a rapid antigen test on the fifth day of their stay.
Depending on what happens during the Songkran Festival, Thailand is looking to replace the RT-PCR test on May 1 with an antigen test kit (ATK) check conducted by a medical professional.
To recoup its losses over the last two years of the pandemic, Thailand is hoping to lure seven million visitors in 2022. It is hoping to fully recover by 2024.
