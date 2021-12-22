Last updated: 09:59 AM ET, Wed December 22 2021

Thailand Suspends Quarantine-Free Travel Pass

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz December 22, 2021

Chiang Mai, Thailand at Royal Flora Ratchaphruek Park. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Chiang Mai, Thailand at Royal Flora Ratchaphruek Park. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

As of December 22, 2021, Thailand suspended its quarantine exemption program, Thailand Pass, for inbound international travelers following the spread of the Omicron variant.

According to CNN, the suspension of the Thailand Pass program, which granted quarantine-free travel for travelers from 46 countries including the United States, is suspended temporarily for all TEST&GO and Sandbox travel applications, except for Sandbox Phuket. There is currently no date for when travelers can apply for the quarantine exemption again.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

Delta Air Lines Requests CDC Lowers Quarantine Guidelines

Woman taking a stroll through the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even in the Face of Surging Omicron, We See the Power of Travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Fauci Says There’s No Need for US to Ban...

Digital, COVID-19, vaccine, vaccination, verification, status, pass, passport, health, proof, QR code, QR, app, US, United States, domestic

Lawmakers Want Vaccine or Negative COVID Test in Order to Fly

Travelers who have been approved can still use the pass to get around Thailand quarantine-free. Travelers who haven’t entered the country yet but have applied can still receive their quarantine-free travel pass if approved.

Travelers who have not yet applied will now have to take two PCR tests, one prior to arrival and the other at a government-designated testing facility at no added cost, as well as quarantine for seven to ten days depending on their country of origin.

The quarantine exemption program began November 1; so far, 200,000 people applied for the pass, according to a press release from the Thai government on the pass’s suspension. The Thailand Pass provides accepted travelers with a QR code on their smartphones that provides free access to enter attractions, restaurants and other places.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Thailand

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Anguilla

8 New Reasons To Visit Anguilla in 2022

Malaysia Welcomes Back Travelers to Legendary Langkawi

Get to Know Cross Border Xpress

gallery icon Where To See the World’s Most Epic Christmas Trees

gallery icon Top Travel Destinations for New Year's Eve Celebrations

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS