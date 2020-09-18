Thailand to Offer Long-Term Visa to Travelers Who Quarantine
September 18, 2020
Thailand’s plan for reopening its borders to visitors is beginning to come into view.
The country, which closed its borders at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, is looking to allow visitors to return provided they quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, according to a report in Travel + Leisure.
Thailand is making 90-day visas available to travelers under a long-stay tourism bid for foreigners. Those who are approved for the visa will undergo a 14-day quarantine, which they can choose to do at a number of luxury properties in Bangkok.
Visitors on these visas must also book accommodations for their full 90-day stay, and the visa could possibly be extended for two more 90-day stays for a total of 270 days, or approximately nine months. They must also show proof of health and travel insurance.
Once the quarantine period is over, travelers can go wherever they want around Thailand.
Those interested in the visa can apply with the Tourism Authority of Thailand. There are a limited number of visas available, and the cost will be around $65.
Thailand worked hard to defeat the spread of the virus early on, and the country launched a safety certification program to identify tourism entities that meet Covid-19 health standards.
Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Certification Program was announced in May and is provided for businesses, including restaurants; hotels and accommodation providers; convention centers; recreation and tourist attractions; tourist transport vehicle providers; travel agents; tour operators; health spas and beauty parlors; department stores and shopping centers; sports stadiums for tourism; theaters and souvenir shops and other retailers.
