The Bahamas Open for Business as Hurricane Recovery Continues
October 25, 2019
Officials from The Bahamas have issued an update on the islands following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian over a month ago.
While locals and volunteers are still working in the Abaco Islands as the recovery process continues, Grand Bahama Island is rebounding with many of its hotels and attractions reopened and plans for its airport to resume international service soon.
The Bahamas have remained committed to rebuilding impacted areas by maintaining a healthy flow of tourism to the islands that were not affected by the storm. Tourism accounts for half of the country’s GDP.
Bahamian officials said Nassau and Paradise Island were not impacted by Hurricane Dorian, with the majority of the resorts, hotels, restaurants and tour operators that make the island so popular with travelers still operating normally.
While The Abacos continue to recover, the other Out Islands are open and operating as usual, with many resorts, hotels, airports, ports and marinas open to the public. To help those impacted on The Abacos, here is a list of The Bahamas' verified partners.
As for Grand Bahama Island, the port has reopened to passengers from cruise lines such as Balearia, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line, and international travelers will be welcomed at the island’s airport when it reopens on November 15.
