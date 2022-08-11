The Cities Charging the Highest Tourist Tax
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 11, 2022
Honolulu and some popular cities along the West Coast of the United States are among the most expensive in the world when it comes to nightly charges faced by visiting tourists.
According to new research from Money.co.uk, The Hawaiian capital is the most expensive city for tourist tax, costing travelers approximately $62.85 per night or as much as $361.93 for a seven-night stay. The website points out that Hawaii charges a 10.25 percent "transient accommodations tax" and the city of Honolulu recently added a 3 percent surcharge to it.
Back on the mainland, San Francisco and L.A. rank second and third, respectively, charging $36 and $23.49 per night. With a transient occupancy tax of 14 percent, a one-week stay in the Bay Area can cost tourists about $207.29. Meanwhile, the same-length trip to the City of Angels would cost roughly an extra $164.40 as the city's tax comes in a bit lower at 12 percent of the nightly room rate.
Orlando and Miami round out the top five priciest cities for tourist charges. The Theme Park Capital of the World will cost visitors an extra $14.10 per night or just under $100 for the week. Miami's nightly tourist tax is about $12.59, Money.co.uk found.
Amsterdam ($11.53) is the most expensive city in Europe for these extra charges, followed by a pair of Mexican resort destinations in Cancun and Playa del Carmen ($10.99). The experts point out that Mexico charges the largest flat rate to tourists for entering the country, edging out destinations like Thailand, Belgium and Japan.
Muscat, Oman ($9.38) and Bangkok ($8.36) in Thailand round out the top 10.
