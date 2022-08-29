Last updated: 01:15 PM ET, Mon August 29 2022

The Growing Popularity of the Dominican Republic

Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff August 29, 2022

Casa de Campo Private Oceanfront Villa, Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic keeps growing in the ranking among travelers from all over the Latin America region.

The Caribbean is undoubtedly one of the favorite places for travelers who choose the beach as their vacation plan. The temperature, white sand, and transparent sea make it an ideal place.

One particular place that keeps ascending the rankings of travelers from all over the region is the Dominican Republic.

According to data provided by Despegar, the travel company in Latin America, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile are the countries that most often chose this destination for vacations in 2022, followed by Brazil, Mexico, and Peru. There is a growing interest in this site by Latin American travelers. And this is reflected in the growth of searches by 67 percent in 2022 versus 2021.

"The great advantage of the Dominican Republic is that it has a variety of all-inclusive hotels. Today it is a smart option because it is a good way to guarantee prices in the local currency," said Alejandro Caligaris, Country Manager of Despegar Mexico.

In addition, by choosing all-inclusive accommodations, travelers know what the amount is and do not depend on variations in foreign currencies.

These are the top five destinations to visit in the Dominican Republic:

Punta Cana

Punta Cana is the most visited destination in the country and, in addition, it is among the three most chosen in the entire Caribbean. While it is perfect for enjoying the beach and luxe resorts, it has unique natural reserves such as "Ojos Indígenas" and even a cenote.

Punta Cana, en República Dominicana, es el segundo sitio favorito de los latinoamericanos, de acuerdo con el ranking de Despegar. (Photo via: bakerjarvis/iStock/Getty Images Plus).
Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo is the country's capital and is mainly chosen by tourists to visit the colonial area of the city. The streets are full of history, adorned with buildings from the early 1500s. A curious fact is that there is the house of the famous designer Oscar de la Renta, which today remains intact, and it is possible to stay there. The place is known as "Casa del Diseñador" (Designer's House).

Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata is a complete destination. It has golden sand beaches, but also mountains and turquoise rivers. It is also an excellent place for lovers of adventure activities. A remarkable fact is that it has the only cable car in the Caribbean that allows panoramic views of more than 100 kilometers of the Dominican Atlantic coast.

Bayahibe

Bayahibe is the perfect place for snorkeling and scuba diving to see the wonders of the underwater world or other sports such as windsurfing and kitesurfing. It is also ideal for night diving, a different and unforgettable experience.

Minitas Beach in the Dominican Republic
Minitas Beach in the Dominican Republic (Photo via Casa de Campo)

La Romana

La Romana has a massive "Casa de Campo" resort complex of 2,800 hectares with ten restaurants, 12 swimming pools, a Tuscan-style village, three golf courses, all-inclusive hotels, a private airstrip, and much more. Another designer Oscar de la Renta's, homes are located there.

