The Maldives to Reopen for International Tourism July 15
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 07, 2020
The Maldives will reopen to international tourism on July 15.
In what's certainly welcome news for eager travelers, the South Asian island destination will not require healthy visitors to quarantine nor provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival.
However, the country is advising those with symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath or who have come in contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case within the last 14 days to avoid travel. Arrivals exhibiting symptoms will be tested at their own cost and subject to quarantine.
Visitors must have a confirmed booking at a property registered with the Ministry of Tourism prior to travel and will need to complete a health declaration card on their flight.
Travelers also should expect to undergo temperature checks, wear face-coverings, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer regularly at the airport and during other aspects of their journey.
From July 15, visitors will only be allowed to stay on resort islands and live-aboard boats. Beginning August 1, guest houses and hotels on inhabited islands will be permitted to reopen.
As in other destinations, properties throughout the islands have implemented new cleanliness and hygiene protocols designed to keep guests safe and provide added peace of mind amid the pandemic. During the initial phase of the islands' reopening, visitors will be required to remain at one property for the duration of their stay.
Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru are among a handful of resorts already in operation but dozens more are planning to reopen in the weeks to come, with many targeting July 15 and August 1.
