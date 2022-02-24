The Most in Demand Travel Attractions According to TikTok
The travel side of TikTok has become one of the most popular parts of the uber-popular social media phenomenon, with travel influencers around the world influencing new trends, showcasing popular and lesser-known destinations and encouraging the world to explore virtually if not in person.
A new study by Next Vacay combined info on the top trending travel attractions on TikTok along with Trip Advisor review scores, weather, crowds and affordability to find the “new wonders of the world in 2022,” according to the social media giant.
The ten top trending attractions made even more famous by TikTok are as follows.
1. Disney World, Orlando, USA
Disney World is incredibly popular with both children and adults alike, so it’s not surprising that it’s on this list. It’s the most popular attraction on TikTok right now, with over 8.6 billion views! From exploring the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park to the classic worlds of Epcot, Disney World consistently ranks as one of the top destinations for Americans to enjoy.
2. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE
The tallest building in the entire world gleams like a beacon across the desert sky in both real life and on cell phones around the world. With 1.9 billion views, the skyscraper is the second most-watched attraction in the world. Dubai itself is also quickly becoming a popular destination for travelers, especially with the younger generations.
3. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France
Can you name a more iconic Parisian attraction than the Eiffel Tower? I don’t think so, and neither does TikTok. From videos showing the romantic tower in all types of weather, including the view of the Paris skyline from inside the structure, it ranks as the third most loved attraction in the world on TikTok, with over 719 million views.
4. Taj Mahal, Agra, India
A tragic love story comes alive on TikTok when travelers film their experiences touring the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Built as a lavish tomb for a Mughal emperor’s beloved wife, today the bodies of both he and his wife are interred within. It’s one of the most recognizable attractions in all of India and is the fourth most popular attraction on TikTok, earning over 377 million views.
5. Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA
The stunning Grand Canyon is a geological marvel, receiving thousands of visitors each year, some of whom post their experiences on TikTok for the rest of the world to see. The fifth most popular attraction on the app, it has received over 273 million views.
6. Las Vegas Strip, Nevada, USA
The shiny Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas is easily one of the most iconic entertainment streets in the United States, with bright lights, plenty of entertainment and more hotels than you could probably count. Travelers thinking of visiting the city can experience part of what it’s really like on TikTok, where the sixth most popular attraction has received over 259 million views.
7. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA
The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most iconic pieces of architecture on the nation’s West Coast. Whether it’s filmed gleaming red in the sunshine or drifting off into an eerie path of fog, TikTokers love watching videos of the seventh most popular attraction, which has gained over 118 million views.
8. Hoover Dam, Nevada, USA
An engineering marvel, the Hoover Dam is the eighth most popular attraction on TikTok, receiving nearly 70 million views. Approximately seven million people visit each year, so it’s recommended to visit this site in person during winter, when the weather is milder and the crowds are smaller.
9. Yosemite National Park, California, USA
Yosemite National Park is a stunning natural marvel that deserves the social media recognition it’s getting. Around 4.5 million people visit the park’s 1,100 square miles each year, with summer the best season to view its natural beauty. It’s received more than 59 million views on TikTok.
10. Stonehenge, Salisbury, England
Lastly, the tenth most popular attraction around the world on TikTok is the Stonehenge. This mysterious piece of architecture draws crowds every year, but its space on TikTok has received nearly 52 million views.
