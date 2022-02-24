Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Thu February 24 2022

The Most in Demand Travel Attractions According to TikTok

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 24, 2022

Stonehenge, United Kingdom.
Stonehenge, United Kingdom. (photo courtesy of Wojtek Skora/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The travel side of TikTok has become one of the most popular parts of the uber-popular social media phenomenon, with travel influencers around the world influencing new trends, showcasing popular and lesser-known destinations and encouraging the world to explore virtually if not in person.

A new study by Next Vacay combined info on the top trending travel attractions on TikTok along with Trip Advisor review scores, weather, crowds and affordability to find the “new wonders of the world in 2022,” according to the social media giant.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Sign for mandatory use of face mask in airport

As CDC Issues New Guidance, Travel Groups Call for End to...

Beautiful caribbean beach on Saona island, Dominican Republic (photo via czekma13 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Dominican Republic, Jamaica and More Caribbean Destinations...

hands, circle, multicultural, multiracial, equity, diversity, inclusion, EDI

New Study Examines EDI Efforts of Destination Organizations

Breeze Airways

gallery icon The World's Newest Airlines

Delta Air Lines plane.

Delta Suspends Aeroflot Codeshare

The ten top trending attractions made even more famous by TikTok are as follows.

1. Disney World, Orlando, USA

Disney World is incredibly popular with both children and adults alike, so it’s not surprising that it’s on this list. It’s the most popular attraction on TikTok right now, with over 8.6 billion views! From exploring the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park to the classic worlds of Epcot, Disney World consistently ranks as one of the top destinations for Americans to enjoy.

2. Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

The tallest building in the entire world gleams like a beacon across the desert sky in both real life and on cell phones around the world. With 1.9 billion views, the skyscraper is the second most-watched attraction in the world. Dubai itself is also quickly becoming a popular destination for travelers, especially with the younger generations.

Burj Khalifa
Burj Khalifa. (Photo via dblight / Getty Images / E+)

3. Eiffel Tower, Paris, France

Can you name a more iconic Parisian attraction than the Eiffel Tower? I don’t think so, and neither does TikTok. From videos showing the romantic tower in all types of weather, including the view of the Paris skyline from inside the structure, it ranks as the third most loved attraction in the world on TikTok, with over 719 million views.

4. Taj Mahal, Agra, India

A tragic love story comes alive on TikTok when travelers film their experiences touring the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Built as a lavish tomb for a Mughal emperor’s beloved wife, today the bodies of both he and his wife are interred within. It’s one of the most recognizable attractions in all of India and is the fourth most popular attraction on TikTok, earning over 377 million views.

5. Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

The stunning Grand Canyon is a geological marvel, receiving thousands of visitors each year, some of whom post their experiences on TikTok for the rest of the world to see. The fifth most popular attraction on the app, it has received over 273 million views.

6. Las Vegas Strip, Nevada, USA

The shiny Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas is easily one of the most iconic entertainment streets in the United States, with bright lights, plenty of entertainment and more hotels than you could probably count. Travelers thinking of visiting the city can experience part of what it’s really like on TikTok, where the sixth most popular attraction has received over 259 million views.

7. Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, USA

The Golden Gate Bridge is one of the most iconic pieces of architecture on the nation’s West Coast. Whether it’s filmed gleaming red in the sunshine or drifting off into an eerie path of fog, TikTokers love watching videos of the seventh most popular attraction, which has gained over 118 million views.

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California
Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California (Photo via minddream / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

8. Hoover Dam, Nevada, USA

An engineering marvel, the Hoover Dam is the eighth most popular attraction on TikTok, receiving nearly 70 million views. Approximately seven million people visit each year, so it’s recommended to visit this site in person during winter, when the weather is milder and the crowds are smaller.

9. Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Yosemite National Park is a stunning natural marvel that deserves the social media recognition it’s getting. Around 4.5 million people visit the park’s 1,100 square miles each year, with summer the best season to view its natural beauty. It’s received more than 59 million views on TikTok.

10. Stonehenge, Salisbury, England

Lastly, the tenth most popular attraction around the world on TikTok is the Stonehenge. This mysterious piece of architecture draws crowds every year, but its space on TikTok has received nearly 52 million views.

To view the full study, please click here.

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Woman vacationing on a sandy beach wearing a mask.

Hawaii to Keep Mask Mandate Despite New CDC Guidance

Dominican Republic, Jamaica and More Caribbean Destinations Update COVID-19 Rules

Iceland Is Lifting All COVID-19 Travel Requirements, Social Restrictions

gallery icon The Safest States During COVID-19

St Maarten Updates COVID-19 Entry Requirements for Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS