The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations Around the World
Destination & Tourism TravelPulse Staff November 03, 2022
A new study using TikTok data has revealed the top trending honeymoon destinations worldwide, with Cancun coming out as the most popular destination in Mexico for newlyweds. Mexico also ranked seventh among the world's top 10 honeymoon countries.
With most of the world now open again for travelers, luxury travel company Kuoni analyzed over 445 TikTok hashtags to reveal the most popular honeymoon destinations. Cancun is the top trending honeymoon destination in Mexico, with over 85,700 views of videos of couples sharing their experience.
Newlyweds can enjoy top-rated hotels with swim-up bars and glorious beach views and partake in various activities, from water sports to golf. For those looking for a more laid-back trip, Los Cabos comes in second and is renowned for its luxurious and peaceful resorts.
The top five most popular honeymoon destinations in Mexico: are Cancun, Los Cabos, Tulum, Puerto Vallarta, and Oaxaca.
From destinations adorned with luxurious beachfront resorts to cities steeped in historical architecture where newlyweds can embark on an unforgettable trip of a lifetime, there are so many different honeymoons to explore.
Kuoni analyzed TikTok data for honeymoon hashtags in over 445 destinations, including countries, cities, states, and regions worldwide. Looking at views for #[destination]honeymoon to reveal which destination has the largest number of views on the app. The destinations were then ranked in order of most watched to show the trending honeymoon locations.
The top 10 honeymoon countries are Maldives, Italy, Bali, Greece, Antigua and Barbuda, Malaysia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Costa Rica.
The Maldives tops the list as the most popular honeymoon destination, boasting bright white sands, crystal clear waters, and some of the world's most luxurious resorts. With 3.5 million views under the hashtag #maldiveshoneymoon showcasing private water villas, fine dining on the beach, and the top-rated spas on offer, the destination is revealed as the top trending honeymoon vacation for those looking to enter their married life together in style.
Trending in second place is Italy, with 3.3 million views showing off honeymoon trips across the country where newlyweds can enjoy the country's stunning wealth of landscapes. From the breathtaking Dolomite mountains to the vibrant Amalfi coast, there's a region to suit every couple's taste.
Bali, Greece, and Antigua and Barbuda make up the remaining top five rankings. Bali is known for its laid-back island life, so it is the perfect spot for honeymooners looking to take things a little slower, whether that means spending time in the peaceful forest or taking in sublime sunsets on the glistening emerald beaches.
