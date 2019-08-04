The Ultimate Downtown Los Angeles Experience for Millennials
Millennial travelers heading to downtown Los Angeles without an itinerary might want to check out these hot tips to undercover the best art, health and wellness, food, shopping and hotel offerings this vibrant section of the City of Angels can offer.
With help from the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, TravelPulse put together some hot suggestions for families, couples and friends looking for a balanced getaway to downtown L.A.
Here’s what we found.
Sushi and More
Since it should be considered sacrilege to visit Los Angeles without feasting on some fresh sushi, why not dine at one of the hottest sushi restaurants in town?
Sakana Sushi Lounge is the culmination of hand-selected fish and creative Japanese cuisine in an elegant setting.
The restaurant's team hand selects fish on a daily basis. Some of the popular dishes include the Beef Bento and Salmon Bento. The Beef Bento is made up of thin slices of marinated rib-eye, asparagus cucumber salad, baby shrimp katsu, potato macaroni salad and rice. The Salmon Bento is the same dish, except beef is replaced with fish.
But L.A. is not just sushi.
To get a sample of the diversity of the city’s cuisine, we recommend the Avital food tour.
Avital is a culinary experience company that provides a behind-the-scenes snapshot of a famous Los Angeles neighborhood by telling its story through its people, and great food and beverages
Each four-course progressive meal starts with appetizers, then an entree and finally dessert with each course served at a different restaurant. Along the way, expert guides will provide background information on an iconic neighborhood.
Since the dining options change periodically, travelers with a specific restaurant they would like to see on the tour should call 213-394-0901 to see what the lineup will be for that day/week.
Yoga with a View
Looking to start the day healthy while grabbing some of the best city views in downtown L.A.?
Be sure to hit up OUE Skyspace Los Angeles for some rooftop yoga.
After all, simple yoga isn't wowing people anymore. Health and wellness offerings need to have a wrinkle now—and doing yoga while overlooking an iconic city definitely qualifies as a unique touch to the traditional practice. It's sure to get a lot of attention on the web.
While a photo of yoga on the rooftop with the city in the background is perhaps the best Instagram-worthy shot here, the best video can be captured by riding the Skyslide, a 45-foot, fully enclosed, all-glass adventure landing on the exterior of the iconic U.S. Bank Tower.
Guests ride nearly 1,000 feet above downtown L.A. to experience the city from a unique perspective.
Shopping
For a full, top-to-bottom shopping experience, millennials should check out ROW DTLA, a shopping mall made up of retail outlets, pop-up shops, offices and restaurants in a 30-acre historic district.
Also, for events, check out ROW DTLA’s "The Terminal," which is home to a slew of concerts and other forms of entertainment throughout the year.
For a more niche shopping experience, check out the popular, The Last Bookstore, considered an L.A. staple amongst book worms and record collectors.
The iconic store is housed in an abandoned bank and is California’s largest used and new book and record store. The store first opened in 2005 in a downtown Los Angeles loft.
The store continues to buy, sell, and trade like it did from the day it opened. In addition to more than 250,000 new and used books on two floors, including the new Arts & Rare Book Annex, the store’s shared space includes more than 10,000 vinyl records and graphic novels.
Art and Culture
L.A. visitors looking for some indoor culture have an array of museums to choose from.
But arguably the most popular amongst millennials are The Broad museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).
The Broad is home to more than 2,000 works of art in the Broad collection, one of the world's most prominent collections of postwar and contemporary art. It offers free general admission to its permanent collection galleries.
MOCA is also a contemporary art museum with three locations in the greater Los Angeles area. Some popular artwork on display here includes the 1979 piece, “Calla Look,” by artist John Chamberlain, and the 1961 piece, “Black Iris,” by artist Franz Kline.
Where to Stay
For one of the hottest luxury hotels in the downtown area, millennials should check out the NoMad Los Angeles.
Located on the lively corner of seventh and Olive Street in downtown L.A., the hotel includes 241 rooms and suites. The highlight of the hotel, however, is the rooftop pool and gathering space overlooking downtown.
Originally built in the 1920s as the headquarters for The Bank of Italy, the building’s gold and blue Italianate lobby ceiling has been fully restored.
Every room is appointed with custom-designed furnishings, original artwork, Bellino linens and large flat-screen televisions. Many rooms also feature freestanding pedestal bathtubs and separate water closets.
