The World Landmarks Every State Wants To See Most
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 10, 2021
Luxury travel provider Kuoni, using Google search data, has revealed that the Eiffel Tower in Paris is the landmark Americans want to see most, having topped the wish lists of people in 21 states.
The data was used to establish the average monthly search volume in 176 countries and all 50 U.S. states for 233 different landmarks across the world.
Only landmarks which were foreign to the country searching were included so, for instance, the Eiffel Tower and the Cathedral of Notre Dame were excluded in the French results.
While Paris’ Eiffel Tower is certainly a well-known choice, some picks on the list were interesting.
Such as the landmark most states want to travel abroad to see after the Eiffel Tower is the ruins of Pompeii, Italy, and Mount Fuji in Japan.
Machu Picchu in Peru, Stonehenge in England and the Great Wall of China also feature on America’s landmark bucket list
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, online searches for the world’s most famous landmarks have risen by 20 percent over the past month. Curious to discover which landmarks the U.S. wants to visit most, Kuoni analysed search data to find out the most Googled foreign landmarks in America.
Paris’ Eiffel Tower topped landmark searches for 42 percent of U.S. states.
1) Eiffel Tower
2) Pompeii, Italy
3) Mount Fuji, Japan
4) Great Wall of China
5) Machu Piccu, Peru
6) Stonehenge, England
7) Taj Mahal, India
The full findings have been compiled into a map that showcases every state’s most searched for foreign landmark at a glance.
To view the map and for continental and country-specific information, visit Kuoni's website.
