Last updated: 02:00 AM ET, Wed March 30 2022

The World's Most Searched Destinations

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 30, 2022

Las Vegas Strip, Las Vegas night, Las Vegas Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas fountains, Las Vegas, Nevada
The Las Vegas Strip viewed from The Cosmopolitan. (photo by Kim Banocy)

Miami, Florida is arguably the most popular city in the world when it comes to travel, ranking first for Google searches related to flights, hotels and vacations in as many as eight countries across the globe, including Argentina, Peru, Guatemala and Ecuador.

The travel experts at Bounce recently analyzed Google searches for flights, hotels and vacations over the past 12 months to reveal each country’s favorite city break destination. Trailing Miami is Dubai, which was the most searched for destination in seven countries, including Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Ireland. London and New York City tied for third, each winning five countries.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Beach in Dubai. Panoramic view. (photo via Marrfa / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon 12 Key Travel Advisories Announced in March

Cruise ship at the pier in Key West, Florida.

CDC Drops Health Notice for Cruise Travel

La contribución de viajes y turismo al PIB mundial podría volver a niveles pre-pandemia, reporta WTTC. (Photo: via twinsterphoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus).

More Travelers Are Going Solo in 2022

American Airlines at ATL Airport

gallery icon Airline News: Top Air Travel Stories From March

While it doesn't top Miami in terms of the number of countries won, Las Vegas is easily the most popular city break destination based on overall searches, producing 9,688,600 worldwide for flights, hotels and vacations over the past year.

As far as the world's most popular countries are concerned, the Maldives wins going away. The island destination won a whopping nine countries, including churning out as many as 925,500 searches in the U.S.

The Mediterranean hotspot of Malta won four countries, including the U.K. and Germany, while New Zealand and Cyprus tied for third, with each garnering the most searches in two countries. India and Singapore are also among the more sought-after countries based on Google search data, producing well over 1 million searches apiece.

Click here to view a complete breakdown of the most searched cities and countries around the world.

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Gardens, Palace, Versailles, France

The Best Worldwide Attractions To Visit During Springtime

Sweden Set To Remove All Entry Restrictions for Non-EU Travelers

India Reopens, Lifting 2-Year Ban on International Passenger Flights

Saint Kitts and Nevis Expanding Visitor Entry Test Options

Military, Police Keeping Cancun Travelers Safe During Busy Spring Break

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS