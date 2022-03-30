The World's Most Searched Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke March 30, 2022
Miami, Florida is arguably the most popular city in the world when it comes to travel, ranking first for Google searches related to flights, hotels and vacations in as many as eight countries across the globe, including Argentina, Peru, Guatemala and Ecuador.
The travel experts at Bounce recently analyzed Google searches for flights, hotels and vacations over the past 12 months to reveal each country’s favorite city break destination. Trailing Miami is Dubai, which was the most searched for destination in seven countries, including Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Ireland. London and New York City tied for third, each winning five countries.
While it doesn't top Miami in terms of the number of countries won, Las Vegas is easily the most popular city break destination based on overall searches, producing 9,688,600 worldwide for flights, hotels and vacations over the past year.
As far as the world's most popular countries are concerned, the Maldives wins going away. The island destination won a whopping nine countries, including churning out as many as 925,500 searches in the U.S.
The Mediterranean hotspot of Malta won four countries, including the U.K. and Germany, while New Zealand and Cyprus tied for third, with each garnering the most searches in two countries. India and Singapore are also among the more sought-after countries based on Google search data, producing well over 1 million searches apiece.
Click here to view a complete breakdown of the most searched cities and countries around the world.
