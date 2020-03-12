Tianguis 2020 Rescheduled for the Fall

Last updated: 03:41 PM ET, Thu March 12 2020

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tianguis Turistico in Merida, Mexico, has been postponed until the fall.

Tourism secretary Miguel Torruco Marques announced the change due to the global health alert, which has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

“It is a difficult but necessary decision… the decision implies protecting the health of Yucatecans,” the governor said from Mexico City in a report from the Yucatan Times.

The event will now take place on September 19-22, 2020.

“Without a doubt, we are saddened by the decision and we thank you for your understanding in the face of a global situation that requires us to put the care of Mexicans and all Tianguis participants first,” said Marques. “Over the next few days, we will continue to collaborate to facilitate, as far as possible, the changes that result from this decision.”

Marques also noted that Tianguis Turistico officials will be in contact with attendees to ensure the success of the event.

