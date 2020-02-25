Claudette Covey | February 25, 2020 7:00 AM ET
What's Booking: Merida, Mexico
It seemed only fitting to give a shout out to Merida in this column, as it’s serving as the host destination of the annual Tianguis conference in March.
As the capital and largest city on the Yucatan Peninsula, Merida has much to recommend it, and no one that’s better than FROSCH’s Ben Gritzewsky, who calls the destination home.
Merida’s star is definitely the rise, with Vogue magazine comparing it to the perennially popular San Miguel Allende.
Generally speaking, Merida appeals to travelers are “looking for a little adventure and great value,” Ben said.
He noted that there are 30 hotel projects underway in the city – along with an existing roster of properties that are truly one of a kind.
Twenty-five minutes outside of Merida is Chablé, which features “super luxurious casitas in the middle of the jungle” in addition to two large villas and a “fabulous restaurant,” Ben said.
Merida and the surrounding region is also home to several restored haciendas, including Hacienda Temozon, a Luxury Collection Hotel, which served as the site for a summit meting between President Bill Clinton and Mexico’s President Ernesto Zedillo in 1999, and between President George W. Bush and Mexico’s President Felipe Calderón in 2007.
Hacienda de Jose Cholul, located southeast of Merida, is nestled between beautiful gardens, and its main building dates back to the 18th century, with 15 guestrooms that are individually decorated.
In Merida itself, a unique property to consider is the 17-room Rosas & Xocolate –themed around roses and chocolate – which is just six blocks away from the city’s historic center.
For clients looking for “very private, high-touch service,” Ben recommended the “gorgeous” Casa Lecanda, set in a late 19th-century house.
For those travelers who are more comfortable staying in branded hotel chains, Ben suggested the Fiesta Americana Merida, which was recently renovated. “It has the best hotel in town,” he said.
Merida’s restaurant scene is equally as compelling as its hotel scene. Of particular note is the high-end Kuuk, which Ben said uses “very exotic local, ancient ingredients to create modern recipes.”
Tell your clients not to leave Merida before sampling the tacos at Wayan’e. “They are absolutely scrumptious,” he said.
And for something entirely different, Ben also suggested Pho MX, which offers delicious Vietnamese cuisine using local ingredients.
