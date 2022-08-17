Top Five Beach Destinations To Visit in Mexico
Mexico is one of the world's favorite tourist-friendly destinations, not only for its history, traditions, culture, warmth of its people, and delicious cuisine but also for the beauty and variety of beaches located throughout its entire territory.
Surrounded by exuberant nature, Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns), and archaeological sites, each beach offers something unique for all tastes and budgets.
Such is the case of the iconic Caribbean Sea beaches characterized by turquoise blue waters, ideal for swimming or snorkeling like those of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
Cancun
Its beautiful scenery framed by white-sand beaches and turquoise sea; its extension and biodiversity in its reefs, lagoons, cenotes (deep natural wells or sinkholes), and forest. Its ancestral Mayan culture wealth, its great air and ground transportation connectivity and its elite hotel infrastructure have positioned Cancun in the state of Quintana Roo as the most awarded Mexican tourist destination in the world.
The beaches along this stretch of the Mexican Caribbean are not to be missed.
Playa del Carmen
Further south, Playa del Carmen is the heartbeat of the Mayan Riviera. Its strategic location boasts some 75 miles of shoreline and is the ideal gateway for domestic and foreign travelers, with its beaches, cenotes, theme parks, and exclusive resorts nestled in the enigmatic jungle. It also boasts an unparalleled atmosphere along Quinta Avenida (Fifth Avenue).
Meanwhile, in the Sea of Cortés, you will find beaches with desert landscapes that are home to many marine species, making them suitable for sport fishing and water sports; an example is Los Cabos.
Los Cabos
There's no doubt that one of the most vibrant cities in Baja California Sur is Cabo San Lucas. This destination has managed to reinvent itself and keep up with the tastes of travelers who schedule their flights in search of comfortable stays, first-class cuisine, adventure, and fun in every beach or desert attraction.
On the other hand, you might want to visit San Jose del Cabo's beaches, such as Acapulquito, Costa Azul, and Del Estero. Also, we recommend going to Estero San José, where you will see the flora and fauna that reigns in this destination.
Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta serves up some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico but visitors are often drawn by the destination's picturesque Historical Center, art-filled boulevard, and magnificent views of the Bahía de Banderas. The Romantic District is another highlight that makes this city a unique, unforgettable destination.
For surfers and more active travelers, Mexico has other options like the beaches of Oaxaca.
Puerto Escondido
Once you set foot in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, you will fall madly in love with the beauty of its eight different beaches, each with its distinct personality. In this corner of the Mexican Pacific, days are spent riding wild waves on surfboards, releasing turtles, admiring the sunset, or simply lying under the sun.
Whether your travel plan is to relax in an all-inclusive hotel by the sea, get in contact with nature or discover new destinations, the beaches of Mexico have everything for you to experience the best holiday.
For more information, visit visitmexico.com.
