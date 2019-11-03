Tourism in Mazatlán Roars Back
Destination & Tourism Lydia Gregory November 03, 2019
This week’s annual Fiesta Amigos, organized by the Mazatlán Association of Hotels and Tourism Companies, showcased the Pearl of the Pacific’s continued strong recovery that started in 2018 when it successfully hosted the country’s famous Tianguis Turístico trade show.
A mix of business meetings and “Golden Deer” awards given to tour operators, airlines and business partners, this year’s 25th Fiesta Amigos welcomed 200 international and domestic invitees. Six-hundred business meetings between partners in the United States, Canada and Mexico resulted in $1.25 billion in business, boding well for 2020.
The current year has already been very positive for this seaside resort, which remains outside of the State Department travel warning for its home state of Sinaloa.
Secretary of Tourism, Oscar Pérez Barros, pointed out during the event how Mazatlán’s record as a safe destination for travelers is reflected in the increase of tourist arrivals by air—expected to reach 1.1 million in 2019, a 10 percent increase over 2018.
Overall tourist numbers for this year are already estimated to reach 3.5 million, a 19 percent increase over 2018 (January – September numbers). Hotel occupancy, he added, has increased at a steady 3 percent year over year.
Booking Mazatlán for air travelers will be easier than ever with the addition of new flights announced during the event from Minneapolis (Sun Country), Houston (United) and Los Angeles (Alaska Airlines), an increase of 3 percent in seats.
It was also announced officials are working on reconnecting the destination by direct air with Denver, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and Detroit.
Even more notable, added Pérez Barros, has been the whopping 47 percent increase in cruise ships this year, with an expected 1.1 million cruise passengers visiting the port city.
By 2020, the destination already has 150 cruise ship arrivals confirmed, a 10 percent growth over 2019: Norwegian Cruises will make stops in Mazatlán throughout the year with its Norwegian Joy ship (5,000 passengers); Carnival Cruises has scheduled arrivals of the Panorama Cruise (5,000 passengers), and Holland America is adding the Koningsdam ship (2,560 passengers).
Disney Cruise Line has confirmed 30 arrivals for 2021. Of note is the fact that the destination will welcome the Cruise FCCA for 2021.
The city has also been hard at work on tourism infrastructure projects large and small to the tune of $4 billion that will continue to burnish its profile as top-notch destination for vacationers, from honeymooners to families of every generation.
Currently, travelers who hike the 515 feet up to the El Faro lighthouse can walk across a new glass skywalk for a jaw-dropping view.
Back on sea level, the new V-Bike system allows visitors to download an app and rent new bikes to tool around the beautifully restored historic center, the newly-renovated boardwalk or the malecón, where they can ride for miles along a protected bike path.
Baseball fanatics will appreciate the completely renovated baseball stadium, home of the famed Venados team.
The most spectacular project by far, though, is the new Central Park, already under construction and fully funded.
The 74-acre park—opening in May 2021—will be home to the city’s new historical museum and a jaw-dropping aquarium that’s being built from the ground up in partnership with the Ocean Wise Conservation Association managed by the Vancouver Aquarium.
For more information on Mazatlan
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lydia Gregory
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS