Traveling With the Whole Family
Family vacations have always been a favorite pastime, but what’s becoming even more popular is multigenerational trips. Instead of parents only traveling with their children, it’s now moms and dads, grandparents, uncles and aunts, grandchildren, cousins, etc.
As if traveling with just the kids wasn’t hard enough, trips with the whole family bring on an entirely new set of challenges. Now families need to think about rooms to accommodate more people, activities to keep all ages entertained and food options to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.
In addition to making adults-only getaways easy, Palladium Hotel Group also makes it convenient for families traveling together.
The company focuses on families in many ways, one being with the Family Selection Program. These are areas designed specifically for families, a hotel inside a hotel where guests don’t have to worry about a thing.
Family Selection Costa Mujeres is available at Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort & Spa in the Mexican Caribbean, and Family Selection Riviera Nayarit is available at Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa. These areas offer families enhanced personal services from the start, beginning with a private lobby for check-in.
The kids in the group are pampered with mini bathrobes and cookies-and-milk turndown service, among other things, and adults get to indulge in 24-hour room service, unpacking and packing services and complimentary access to the hydrotherapy area in the spa.
Families in these sections also have access to a Family Host. This person takes care of any needs prior to arrival and throughout the stay, including booking dinners and providing advice on which activities to do at the resort or in the surrounding area.
In addition to Family Selection areas, Palladium Hotel Group’s Grand Palladium resorts provide a wide variety of activities for guests of all ages. In addition to splashing around in the pool and walking the beach, activities include kayaking, snorkeling and deep-sea fishing for water lovers.
Those who prefer to stay on land can enjoy ping-pong, darts, and other fun games. There is always the option to head to either the fitness facility for a workout or the spa for a relaxing treatment as well.
One of the biggest challenges that arises while traveling with a family or multigenerational group is deciding on what to eat. Everyone enjoys different cravings, and sometimes there are allergies to think about too.
Palladium Hotel Group resorts offer cuisine to satisfy every palate, from younger, pickier eaters to experienced foodies. The diverse gastronomical selections include American and Mexican favorites in addition to the flavors of Thailand, Italy, Japan and other areas of the world.
No matter which destination families choose, they’ll enjoy a beachfront location, exciting entertainment and activities and personalized service with Palladium Hotel Group.
