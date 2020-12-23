Tourism Industry in Las Vegas Dealt Bad Hand in Latest Stimulus Bill
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 23, 2020
One of America’s greatest tourism draws was left empty-handed in the latest federal government relief aid.
And that’s not sitting well with some people.
When Congress finally approved a second stimulus package on Monday, this one for $900 billion for COVID-19 relief, the amount of pork in the 5,600-page bill could have provided enough food for a year-long barbecue.
According to the Washington D.C.-based publication The Hill, Pakistan will receive $15 million for democracy programs and not less than $10 million shall be made available for gender programs in the country. Funds will be made available for a resource study on a race riot in Springfield, Ill. – which happened in 1908. Money is being provided for a commission to “educate consumers about the dangers associated with using or storing portable fuel containers for flammable liquids near an open flame." In addition, $86 million is earmarked for assistance to Cambodia, $130 million to Nepal, $135 million to Burma, $453 million to Ukraine and $700 million to Sudan.
Las Vegas? Arguably the most tourist-reliant city in the country?
Nothing.
This second economic relief package provides no direct assistance to hard-hit gaming and hospitality businesses in Las Vegas, according to a great story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“The new stimulus bill will surely be welcomed with open arms by those in need, and it comes at a critical time of the year for many,” Josh Swissman, founding partner of Las Vegas gaming and hospitality consulting firm The Strategy Organization, told the paper. “However, there definitely could have been more in it to directly stimulate the hard-hit tourism industry and specifically Las Vegas resorts.”
Airlines, Amtrak and other mass transit outlets are slated to receive funding, as are small music venues, movie theaters and similar facilities, which are set to receive $15 billion. Casinos and hotels do not receive direct funding from the stimulus package.
“For some reason, people view casinos as licenses to print money so they don’t get considered for aid,” said Nehme E. Abouzeid, president of consulting firm LaunchVegas. “But we didn’t hit 30 percent unemployment and mounting corporate losses during COVID-19 through any fault of our own. Our businesses were hurt because we can’t shift an entire hospitality industry based on delivering experiences at scale to virtual overnight.”
The Nevada Resort Association declined to comment on the stimulus package to the Review-Journal. Spokespeople at the six largest Nevada-based casino operators either declined or did not respond to a request for comment.
While the bill doesn’t directly provide funding for casinos or hotels, it does benefit the industries indirectly – if, and only if, people decide to travel again by getting on a plane and heading to Sin City.
“People do want to step out,” said an optimistic Peter Guzman, president of the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce. “There’s no better place than Las Vegas to do that.”
Nevada had nearly 50 percent fewer visitors in October compared to the year prior, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
For more information on Las Vegas
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS