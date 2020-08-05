These Las Vegas Resorts Could Be Closed for Good Because of COVID-19
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke August 05, 2020
There's a possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could result in the permanent closure of as many as four Station Casinos properties in Las Vegas.
While Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station, Sunset Station and Wildfire have all reopened, Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms Casino Resort remain closed nearly five months after the coronavirus crisis prompted Sin City to shutdown.
Hurtigruten CEO Apologizes for ‘Weakness’ in COVID...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
CLIA Urging Agents to Complete CDC Comment Request FormCruise Line & Cruise Ship
New York City Setting Up COVID-19 Checkpoints on RoadwaysDestination & Tourism
Cancun Airport Reports Increased Passenger TrafficDestination & Tourism
"We don’t know if—or when—we’re going to reopen any of the closed properties. We think it’s too early to make that decision at this time," Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos' parent company Red Rock Resorts, said during the company's second-quarter 2020 earnings call on Tuesday via the Reno Gazette-Journal.
"So far, we're very pleased with results that we've had, the ability to move some of the play from the closed properties to our existing properties, and we're going to continue to try to get clarity and navigate the situation to make well-informed decisions," Fertitta added. "But whatever decisions we make will be in the best interest of shareholder value."
Like its Las Vegas competitors, including MGM Resorts International, this COVID-19 shutdown devastated Red Rock's business.
The company reported net revenues of $108.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, a 77.5 percent decline from $482.9 million for the same period last year. Meanwhile, Red Rock's net loss for the quarter climbed to $118.4 million from $7.1 million during the second quarter of 2019.
For more information on Las Vegas, Nevada
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS