A Reopened Las Vegas Amid COVID-19 Looks Like This

Destination & Tourism MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti May 29, 2020

Las Vegas Strip
PHOTO: Las Vegas Strip. (photo via Pixabay)

With less than a week to go before Las Vegas casinos are allowed to reopen, subject to limited-capacity requirements, on June 4, we’re getting some idea of operational changes that the first post-pandemic visitors can expect to see.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has set certain requirements, including limiting the number of players allowed at certain gaming tables (e.g., a maximum of three at blackjack, four at poker, four at roulette and six at craps) to allow for appropriate social distancing.

"You’re going to see a lot of social distancing," remarked Sean McBurney, general manager at Caesars Palace. "Visually, you’ll still see a lot of color and activity, but you won’t be able to play every machine."

Guests of hotels opening on the Strip will have their temperatures checked prior to checking in. While many restaurants and select amenities, including some swimming pools, are reopening in conjunction with the restart of hotel and casino operations, all dayclubs and nightclubs must remain closed for the time being.

In casinos, additional hygiene and sanitation measures are being implemented across the board, including routine disinfection of high-touch play pieces, such as playing cards, chips and dice. "We're going to be regularly cleaning the cards and the dice, for example, and craps. Every time a new shooter takes the dice, that dice will be disinfected," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.

Individual gaming and hospitality companies have also filed their own private reopening strategies—complete with new, customized health and safety measures—with Nevada state authorities in order to be approved for reopening.

Mock-up of handwashing station on the Bellagio casino floor.
PHOTO: Mock-up of handwashing station on the Bellagio casino floor. (Photo courtesy of MGM Resorts International)

MGM Resorts’ "Seven-Point Safety Plan" maps out multiple added precautionary measures and new practices to prevent potential viral spread, among them, hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations installed throughout casino floors; deep-cleaning protocols, including disinfection with electrostatic sprayers; upgraded HVAC systems to enhance air quality; contactless check-in available at hotels, and digital menus available via mobile devices at food and beverage venues. The plan also requires all employees to wear masks, while guests will merely be "encouraged" to do so.

Where social distancing is not feasible, physical barriers have been installed. "At least at an MGM Resorts property, you will see that we have put Plexiglas in at each of our table games, especially with blackjack. And we've reduced the number of seats down from six to three," John Flynn, vice president and chief of staff at MGM Resorts International, told ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA).

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also gave GMA a complete list of Las Vegas properties that are slated to reopen on June 4:

Wynn

Encore

Sahara

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

MGM Resorts:

Bellagio

New York-New York

MGM Grand

The Signature

Caesars Entertainment:

Caesars Palace

Flamingo

The Venetian Resort

Downtown

The D

Golden Gate

El Cortez

Golden Nugget

The Plaza

M Resort

Silverton

South Point

The Strat

Boyd Gaming

The Orleans

Gold Coast

Suncoast

Aliante

Cannery

Sam’s Town

Fremont

California

Joker’s Wild

Station Casinos

Red Rock

Green Valley Ranch

Santa Fe Station

Boulder Station

Palace Station

Sunset

For more information on MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Las Vegas

