A Reopened Las Vegas Amid COVID-19 Looks Like This
Destination & Tourism MGM Resorts International Laurie Baratti May 29, 2020
With less than a week to go before Las Vegas casinos are allowed to reopen, subject to limited-capacity requirements, on June 4, we’re getting some idea of operational changes that the first post-pandemic visitors can expect to see.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board has set certain requirements, including limiting the number of players allowed at certain gaming tables (e.g., a maximum of three at blackjack, four at poker, four at roulette and six at craps) to allow for appropriate social distancing.
"You’re going to see a lot of social distancing," remarked Sean McBurney, general manager at Caesars Palace. "Visually, you’ll still see a lot of color and activity, but you won’t be able to play every machine."
Guests of hotels opening on the Strip will have their temperatures checked prior to checking in. While many restaurants and select amenities, including some swimming pools, are reopening in conjunction with the restart of hotel and casino operations, all dayclubs and nightclubs must remain closed for the time being.
In casinos, additional hygiene and sanitation measures are being implemented across the board, including routine disinfection of high-touch play pieces, such as playing cards, chips and dice. "We're going to be regularly cleaning the cards and the dice, for example, and craps. Every time a new shooter takes the dice, that dice will be disinfected," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.
Individual gaming and hospitality companies have also filed their own private reopening strategies—complete with new, customized health and safety measures—with Nevada state authorities in order to be approved for reopening.
MGM Resorts’ "Seven-Point Safety Plan" maps out multiple added precautionary measures and new practices to prevent potential viral spread, among them, hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations installed throughout casino floors; deep-cleaning protocols, including disinfection with electrostatic sprayers; upgraded HVAC systems to enhance air quality; contactless check-in available at hotels, and digital menus available via mobile devices at food and beverage venues. The plan also requires all employees to wear masks, while guests will merely be "encouraged" to do so.
Where social distancing is not feasible, physical barriers have been installed. "At least at an MGM Resorts property, you will see that we have put Plexiglas in at each of our table games, especially with blackjack. And we've reduced the number of seats down from six to three," John Flynn, vice president and chief of staff at MGM Resorts International, told ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA).
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also gave GMA a complete list of Las Vegas properties that are slated to reopen on June 4:
Wynn
Encore
Sahara
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
MGM Resorts:
Bellagio
New York-New York
MGM Grand
The Signature
Caesars Entertainment:
Caesars Palace
Flamingo
The Venetian Resort
Downtown
The D
Golden Gate
El Cortez
Golden Nugget
The Plaza
M Resort
Silverton
South Point
The Strat
Boyd Gaming
The Orleans
Gold Coast
Suncoast
Aliante
Cannery
Sam’s Town
Fremont
California
Joker’s Wild
Station Casinos
Red Rock
Green Valley Ranch
Santa Fe Station
Boulder Station
Palace Station
Sunset
