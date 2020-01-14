Tourists Arrested After Damage Made to Machu Picchu Temple
Following allegations made on Sunday, six tourists were arrested for damaging a portion of the Peruvian UNESCO World Heritage site and leaving feces in the sacred Temple of the Sun.
The group was busted in an area of the centuries-old temple that is off-limits to the public. Authorities found that a part of the wall had been broken off and caused a crack on the floor. Allegedly, feces were also found in the temple.
Visitors are given strict instructions when exploring the ruins of Machu Picchu. Several areas of the Incan architectural complex are restricted to visitors in order to preserve the ancient structures.
To many people, it is one of the most sacred sites at the citadel of Machu Picchu, where the Incan worshippers would make offerings to the sun.
"The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage," said Wilbert Leyva, the Cusco regional police chief.
The six tourists consist of one individual from France, two from Brazil, two from Argentina and one from Chile. Their names have not been released.
It is unknown if the tourists are currently being detained as of Tuesday, and according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP), the group faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.
