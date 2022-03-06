Last updated: 11:06 AM ET, Sun March 06 2022

Tourists Flock to Dominican Republic in Record-Breaking Numbers

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 06, 2022

Beautiful gazebo on the tropical white sandy beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Photo via Preto_perola / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Beautiful gazebo on the tropical white sandy beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Photo via Preto_perola / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Despite a short blip due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the travel rebound from the pandemic is well underway thanks to pent-up demand.

And, apparently, many people are heading to the Dominican Republic.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Con Digital Spine, los clientes de Aeroméxico y Delta hacen check-in desde sus dispositivos. (Photo: via iStock / Getty Images Plus /j acoblund).

NYC Hotels Try New Marketing Approach to Workers Returning to...

National flag of The Bahamas.

Bahamas Drops Day 5 Rapid Test Requirement

Friends on Spring Break

COVID Cases Fall, but Spring Break Travel Prices Rise

Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH & SailSAFE Chairman Provide Second Pandemic Update

Couple together in Rome

Italy Eases COVID-19 Entry Requirements

The Caribbean island nation just had the second-biggest month in its history of tourism as more than 566,000 travelers descended on the Dominican Republic in February, according to the Caribbean Journal.

The country relaxed its travel restrictions in September of 2021.

“Tourist flow levels continue to remain at pre-pandemic levels in the Dominican Republic, while most destinations in Central America and the Caribbean are nowhere near achieving such a recovery,” Tourism Minister David Collado told the paper.

The Journal noted that nearly 60 percent of all tourists to the D.R. are coming from North America, and that’s not a surprise given how aggressive Collado and the Dominican Ministry of Tourism has been in marketing – or re-marketing, if you will – the island.

Shortly before loosening its rules on tourists entering the country, the Dominican Republic launched a series of promotional visits to key cities – mostly in the U.S. – to hype the D.R. and reconnect with the leaders of the tourism industry in the different markets.

The trips were known as the DR RoadShows.

Collado said the country is still getting about 30 percent of its tourism from Europe and nine percent from other Latin American nations. Nearly 80 percent of all tourists are staying in Punta Cana.

For more information on Dominican Republic

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Maho Bay Beach, U.S. Virgin Islands

20 Beach Destinations for Families

What It’s Like to Visit Los Cabos Today

gallery icon The Best Spring Break Destination in Every State

‘Enter Italy From USA’ Searches Soar 1,300% as Travel Restrictions Ease

Bahamas Drops Day 5 Rapid Test Requirement

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS