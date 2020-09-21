Travel Booking Trends for Mexico and Caribbean Right Now
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke September 21, 2020
Mexico is one of the destinations continuing to attract visitors in the time of coronavirus, according to new insight from online travel agency CheapCaribbean.
One of the most accessible and few international destinations Americans can travel to with limited COVID-19 restrictions, Mexico now makes up 70 percent of CheapCaribbean's bookings, signaling a 20 percent rise since the pandemic began.
The OTA has also noticed a significant increase in last-minute bookings, with more travelers looking to make reservations within 30 days of their stay to give themselves more flexibility as coronavirus restrictions change.
CheapCaribbean is also seeing more travelers booking extended stays with the ability to take their work and school with them. As of August 2020, stays of 14 or more nights are up 12 percent year-over-year, the OTA reports.
Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds (65 percent) of CheapCaribbean's 2021 bookings are from travelers who postposed their trip this year due to COVID-19. By comparison, the same percentage (65 percent) of 2020 bookings are for new trips.
While perhaps riskier, those traveling prior to the end of 2020 are taking advantage of low rates at properties throughout Mexico and the Caribbean.
According to CheapCaribbean, properties like Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa and Secrets Maroma Beach are experiencing steady demand amid the pandemic.
