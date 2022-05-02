Last updated: 06:33 PM ET, Mon May 02 2022

Travel Organizations Join Forces for National Travel and Tourism Week

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff May 02, 2022

National Travel and Tourism Week
National Travel and Tourism Week (photo courtesy U.S. Travel Association)

This week, travel businesses and organizations are coming together to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW). Live and in-person events will take place throughout the week showcasing the critical role that travel plays in driving economic growth and recovery through the theme "Future of Travel."

The theme was chosen to highlight how the industry can restore the workforce, help communities accelerate economic recovery, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers of all backgrounds.

“The hundreds of live events our industry has planned during NTTW is proof that the future of travel is not behind a screen, but together and in person,” said U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow. “After two years of mostly virtual meetings, it is encouraging to see travel organizations across America return to in-person rallies and spotlight the collective strength of our industry and where we are headed.

People can follow along with all of the events and rallies this week through social media hashtags #NTTW22 and #FutureOfTravel.

Dow will join Destination DC president and CEO Elliott Ferguson, Brand USA president and CEO Chris Thompson and Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, DC, for an NTTW travel rally at Northeast DC’s Union Market Hi-Lawn on Wednesday, May 4, at 10 a.m. EDT.

“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S.—evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” said Dow.

