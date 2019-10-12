Last updated: 01:32 PM ET, Sat October 12 2019

Tulum is Trying to Become Quintana Roo's First Truly Disability-Friendly City

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti October 12, 2019

The beach and ruins of the Maya civilization in Tulum
PHOTO: The beach and ruins of the Maya civilization in Tulum. (photo via SL_Photography / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Tulum’s mayor, Víctor Más Tah, told Riviera Maya News that the city has implemented specific measures to make its sites and streets more accessible to those with disabilities, including a fully-inclusive beach, and special traffic lights for the blind and visually impaired.

He said that the city has already installed four acoustic traffic lights to facilitate crossings for the visually impaired and that additional assistive devices, such as tactile guides have been installed on Tulum Avenue, as well as in special facilities at Playa Maya beach.

Más Tah credits the developments to the efforts of Quintana Roo’s governor, Carlos Joaquín González, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works and the State DIF (The National System for Integral Family Development). He pointed to the governor’s ongoing pledge to invest in aids for the disabled alongside Tulum’s city council, both to better living conditions for citizens and improve accessibility for tourists.

Secretary of Public Works, William Conrado Alarcón, stated that the joint investment from the state and city council will amount to around 3.7 million pesos (about $191,600 USD).

He enthused, “Now this city, which is known internationally, will be on par in terms of inclusion with any modern city in the world, and will be for people with disabilities to enjoy and live in safe conditions.”

