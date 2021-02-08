Turks and Caicos Resorts Expand COVID-19 Test Options
Hotel & Resort Brian Major February 08, 2021
Turks and Caicos-based properties The Sands at Grace Bay, The Palms Turks and Caicos and The Shore Club Long Bay are offering expanded COVID-19 testing sites for travelers, and access to rapid-testing locations within the resort grounds.
The Shore Club and The Palms have established rapid-testing locations within the resort grounds, said company officials. Sands at Grace Bay guests may utilize The Palms’ facilities. Testing is complimentary for guests at The Shore Club and The Palms; guests of The Sands at Grace Bay pay and $25 per person for testing.
Tests are also available to non-guests for a $50 per person fee, with appointments required. All three Hartling Group properties are “working in collaboration” with Flamingo Pharmacy, which oversees testing operations, said officials in a statement.
“The Hartling Group has worked closely with the government of the Turks and Caicos Islands and other private sector partners to ensure a smooth roll out,” said company officials in a statement. The Turks and Caicos “has well above the capacity to meet the current testing load for visitors and residents alike,” officials added.
Turks and Caicos requires travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test results within five days of arrival under its TCI Assured travel program. The Turks and Caicos government also requires visitors to obtain travel insurance covering COVID-19 related medical treatment, quarantine costs and medical evacuation costs.
For more information on Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS