Turks and Caicos Receives Level 1 CDC Notice
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 11, 2021
Turks and Caicos Islands received a Level 1 Notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Sixty-five percent of the destination’s population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 55 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, making it “one of the most inoculated countries in the world,” the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board said.
“We are very proud that the majority of our adult population is vaccinated, helping us to keep the curve flat and earn an Alert Level 1 from the CDC for safe travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands,” said Minister of Tourism Josephine Connolly.
“We are grateful to our valued tourism industry partners for supporting the Turks and Caicos Islands’ efforts by initiating property-specific campaigns, and to the community for their vigilance in getting vaccinated and adhering to protocols. We still require international travelers to become certified by TCI Assured, our quality assurance portal, before visiting the Islands to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”
Turks and Caicos opened its borders to U.S. travelers in July 2020. Its occupancies have been rising, and in April 2021, they climbed to 70 percent.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on Turks and Caicos
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS