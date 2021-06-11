Last updated: 03:22 PM ET, Fri June 11 2021

Turks and Caicos Receives Level 1 CDC Notice

Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 11, 2021

Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands
Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Turks and Caicos Islands received a Level 1 Notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sixty-five percent of the destination’s population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and 55 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, making it “one of the most inoculated countries in the world,” the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board said.

“We are very proud that the majority of our adult population is vaccinated, helping us to keep the curve flat and earn an Alert Level 1 from the CDC for safe travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands,” said Minister of Tourism Josephine Connolly.

“We are grateful to our valued tourism industry partners for supporting the Turks and Caicos Islands’ efforts by initiating property-specific campaigns, and to the community for their vigilance in getting vaccinated and adhering to protocols. We still require international travelers to become certified by TCI Assured, our quality assurance portal, before visiting the Islands to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.”

Turks and Caicos opened its borders to U.S. travelers in July 2020. Its occupancies have been rising, and in April 2021, they climbed to 70 percent.

