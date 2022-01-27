Turks and Caicos Updates Entry Requirements, COVID-19 Protocols
The Turks & Caicos Islands has changed its entry requirements beginning January 24 through the end of February, mandating all visitors and returning residents two years and older to test negative prior to entry.
The islands, which have an 80 percent fully vaccinated population, have also placed a 50 percent capacity limit on places of worship.
Patrons entering bars, restaurants and nightclubs aged 16 and older must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of entry. Additionally, social gatherings must require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
The new entry rules are part of the already existing entry requirements through TCI Assured, a pre-travel program and portal that requires travelers to upload proof of vaccination for all travelers 16 and older, a negative COVID-19 test, medical or travel insurance that covers a medevac, a health screening questionnaire and a certification of the traveler having read and agreed to the portal’s privacy policy.
Travelers can complete all of this information with TCI Assured at the islands’ official tourism website.
Travelers who do test positive during their stay are required to quarantine for ten days with the entire travel party. They’ll complete a COVID-19 test on day seven prior to their release.
For the latest insights on travel to Turks and Caicos, check out the guide below:
For more information about the updated protocols, please click here.
