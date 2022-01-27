Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Thu January 27 2022

Turks and Caicos Updates Entry Requirements, COVID-19 Protocols

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz January 27, 2022

White hotel building on white sand beach with turquoise ocean
The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos (Photo via Marriott International)

The Turks & Caicos Islands has changed its entry requirements beginning January 24 through the end of February, mandating all visitors and returning residents two years and older to test negative prior to entry.

The islands, which have an 80 percent fully vaccinated population, have also placed a 50 percent capacity limit on places of worship.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Olso, Norway, skyline

Norway Eliminates Quarantines for US Travelers

Woman exiting an airplane

Air Passenger Demand Recovery Slowed by Omicron Travel...

Male traveler wearing a facemask at the airport.

New Data Reveals Current Traveler Outlook on Omicron, COVID-19...

Aerial night view of Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

Singapore Exempts Vaccinated-Recovered Travelers From Testing...

Hotel service bell on a table white glass and simulation hotel background. Concept hotel, travel, room

New Report Reveals the Current State of the Hotel Industry

Patrons entering bars, restaurants and nightclubs aged 16 and older must be fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of entry. Additionally, social gatherings must require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The new entry rules are part of the already existing entry requirements through TCI Assured, a pre-travel program and portal that requires travelers to upload proof of vaccination for all travelers 16 and older, a negative COVID-19 test, medical or travel insurance that covers a medevac, a health screening questionnaire and a certification of the traveler having read and agreed to the portal’s privacy policy.

Travelers can complete all of this information with TCI Assured at the islands’ official tourism website.

Travelers who do test positive during their stay are required to quarantine for ten days with the entire travel party. They’ll complete a COVID-19 test on day seven prior to their release.

For the latest insights on travel to Turks and Caicos, check out the guide below:

For more information about the updated protocols, please click here.

For more information on Turks and Caicos

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Empire State Building & New York City Skyline

What’s New in New York City in 2022?

Bahamas Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022

Norway Eliminates Quarantines for US Travelers

US Virgin Islands Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022

gallery icon Easy Access Islands to Visit This Winter

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS