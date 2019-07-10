UNESCO Adds 29 Sites to World Heritage List
UNESCO's World Heritage Committee announced during its annual meeting in Azerbaijan that a total of 29 new cultural and natural sites have been added to the World Heritage List.
According to the official website of UNESCO, the addition of the 29 sites to the list sponsored by the United Nations' cultural body brings the total number to 1,121 places of outstanding universal value.
Despite the United States no longer being part of UNESCO, the committee has added the 20th-century architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright to its list, which includes eight buildings in America.
Other notable additions include the ruins of ancient Babylon in Iraq, Vatnajokull National Park in Iceland, the city of Sheki in Azerbaijan, the archaeological ruins of Liangzhu City in China, the Jodrell Bank Observatory in England and more.
In total, the World Heritage List includes cultural and natural locations that span more than 160 countries and territories. To make the list, the nominated sites must meet one or more of 10 criteria and gain approval from the World Heritage Committee.
UNESCO initially launched its World Heritage List program in 1978 with the addition of 12 inaugural sites, including the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador, Yellowstone National Park in the U.S. and the Island of Goree in Senegal.
