US Travel Reacts To Updated CDC Guidance
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff July 28, 2021
The U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow reacted to the updated guidance from the CDC, noting that it shouldn't prevent a return to travel.
"As noted by President Biden, the updated guidance from the CDC marks another phase for America in navigating the pandemic," said Dow. “From the onset, we have said our industry will follow the guidance of public health authorities. The last thing we want is a backslide in the nascent recovery of travel, particularly as business travel slowly begins to rebuild. Adhering to the CDC guidance allows Americans to safely continue the return to our professional lives, including in-person meetings and business travel. The updated CDC guidance should not hamper the progress made by our country in recent months as we have begun to travel and gather in person again."
Dow pointed out that there are clear guidelines to keep travel safe and that these regulations are effective.
“Leading healthcare scientists at The Ohio State University outlined in June a set of evidence-based recommendations to ensure a safe return to large-scale, in-person professional meetings and events (PMEs)," Dow said. "The authors note how PMEs differ from other large gatherings in that they offer a stronger mitigation capability through layers of trusted safety measures, including vaccination and wearing masks, in a controlled environment. In fact, according to scientific modeling by the Exhibitions and Conferences Alliance and Epistemix, in-person PMEs pose a near-zero (0.001 percent) risk of COVID-19 transmission to attendees—even for large events.
“And as recently reported in the Los Angeles Times, those who are organizing and running PMEs have taken great strides to ensure these events are happening safely," Dow added.
He also recommended vaccinations.
“The most critical element to staying healthy is vaccination. We strongly encourage all Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated. It’s the fastest path to normalcy for all.”
