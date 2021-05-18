Lodging Industry Revises Mask Guidance
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff May 18, 2021
The American Hotel & Lodging Association has relaxed mask mandates for guests who are fully vaccinated following the revised CDC guidelines.
“In light of the recent CDC announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, our Safe Stay guidelines will relax mask requirements for guests who are fully vaccinated," Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said in a statement.
AHLA put forth guidelines for the hotel and lodging industry to create a safe environment for its guests. While those who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks, those who are not should continue to maintain a social distance and wear a face covering. However, Rogers did not ask hotels to require proof of inoculation.
"Throughout the pandemic, our Safe Stay guidelines continued to evolve to align with the current environment and CDC guidelines, and the same will be true as we work to reopen," said Rogers.
The association is still waiting for guidance from the CDC on hotel staff but noted that until that is clear, employees working indoors should continue to wear a face covering.
Rogers also encouraged those working within the hospitality industry to get vaccinated.
“Moving into the next stages of recovery and as vaccination rates continue to increase, we will carefully consider all new guidance in accordance with all applicable federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations," he said.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
TravelPulse Q&A: One-on-One With Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Kevin Froemming
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS