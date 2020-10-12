US Virgin Islands Poised for Significant Flight Increase
Brian Major October 12, 2020
The U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a “major increase” in American Airlines flights beginning in November following “strong travel demand from the Northeast, the Midwest and the south-central regions of the mainland United States,” the territory’s tourism commissioner said Friday.
Beginning next month, American will add two daily flights to St. Thomas from Charlotte, N.C., a daily flight from Philadelphia and Saturday service from both Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth during the first half of the month, said Joseph Boschulte the U.S. Virgin Islands’ tourism commissioner.
That expansion will be followed by the addition of new daily flights to the territory from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth “in time for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism officials in a statement. The additional American Airlines flights will complement existing thrice-daily service between Miami and St. Thomas.
American will also expand flights to St. Croix beginning in November, adding two daily flights from Miami and a daily flight from Charlotte during the second half of November.
“We are readily preparing for this robust increase in flights from our longstanding air partner,” said Boschulte. The new flights “[align] with the rollout of the territory’s enhanced prescreening travel protocols,” he added.
Travelers aged five and older are required to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal to submit a negative COVID-19 test result received within five days of travel to the territory. The recently updated edition of the U.S. Virgin Islands online portal incorporates QR and color-coding technology to process and confirm passengers’ submissions, officials said.
Travelers must travelers comply with the Territory’s stringent protocols and guidelines in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Territory.
